Oprah, Yet Again, Named a Pair of Ultra-Soft Spanx Pants as One of Her Favorite Things

We’ll be snuggling up in these all season long.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 @ 02:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Spanx Pullover and Pants
Photo:

Spanx/ InStyle

It’s that time of year again; it’s merry and bright and oh-so nice! Well, maybe it’s not quite time for holiday lights, but it’s just around the corner, and Oprah has shown up just in time.

The television personality has released her list of Favorite Things of 2022, and I couldn’t be more excited. In the list, Oprah shares her top picks for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle gifting with standout options including the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Leggings, Heatable Warmies Plush, and Murphy and Daughters Handcream Gift Set. But I have my eye on one particular standout item on her list: the Spanx AirEssentials pants and pullover set.    

AirEssentials Half Zip

Spanx

Shop now: $118; spanx.com

It comes as no surprise that Oprah showed Spanx some love. She is a devoted Spanx fan, and has previously named the black sequin pants as her favorites, with the Perfect Pant following close behind. But nothing really compares to this year’s AirEssentials pants and pullover set. “You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” said Oprah. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”    

The AirEssentials set comes in four dreamy colors: Lunar, Dark Plum, Classic Navy, and Very Black; so you know it will match each and every aesthetic. The material is also divine, featuring fabric that feels lightweight on the skin and silky soft — you know, the kind that drapes and moves with you. “It is so incredibly luxe-feeling,” said a reviewer, “[I] had someone brush up against me and then do a double take because it was so soft.”

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

Shop now: $118; spanx.com and amazon.com

Due to the material’s amazing texture and comfort, this set is ideal for lounging around the house, running errands, and napping in all the same. A reviewer even named the Spanx set “one of the best purchases [they] made in 2022,” because of the ability to “dress it up or down.”

Though, I have to tell you: When Oprah labels something as her “favorite,” it usually flies off the shelves. Some pants sizes are already unavailable, and I know it’s only time until the pullover follows suit. So if you want to wrap yourself in luxe comfort, you’re going to want to grab the AirEssentials pullover and pants set sooner rather than later. You can also shop the full AirEssentials line, here.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022
Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022 Is Finally Here — and TBH, It’s the Best One Yet
Spanx Perfect Pant Flash Sale
These Ultra-Flattering, Oprah-Loved Pants Are 50% Off for One Day Only
Spanx Leather Dress
Spanx Just Dropped Two Game-Changing Leather Dresses That Are Bound to Sell Out
Spanx Air Essential Wide Leg Review
I Tried the Spanx Pants Oprah Declared “the Softest,” and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them
The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2022 for Lounging in Style
The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2022 for Lounging in Style
Best Terry Clothes and Accessories
The Best Terry Clothes and Accessories to Add to Your Wardrobe
Out of 6,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
Out of 6,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
Best Faux Leather Legging
The 13 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022 For Fall And Beyond
Amazon Jeggings
These “Flattering and Comfortable” Jeggings Are Amazon Best-Sellers — and They’re on Sale for $22
Faux leather Fashion
Faux-Leather Fashion Is a Must for Fall, and Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylist-Approved Picks
True & Co Bra Sale
The Ridiculously Comfy Bra I Forget I’m Wearing Is Still on Sale for $35 at Amazon
Spanx Dress Launch
Spanx Just Expanded Its Oprah-Loved “Perfect” Collection to Include Dresses
Spanx End of Summer Sale
Spanx's Massive End-of-Summer Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Here's What to Buy
Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out