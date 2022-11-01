Fashion Oprah, Yet Again, Named a Pair of Ultra-Soft Spanx Pants as One of Her Favorite Things We’ll be snuggling up in these all season long. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 @ 02:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx/ InStyle It’s that time of year again; it’s merry and bright and oh-so nice! Well, maybe it’s not quite time for holiday lights, but it’s just around the corner, and Oprah has shown up just in time. The television personality has released her list of Favorite Things of 2022, and I couldn’t be more excited. In the list, Oprah shares her top picks for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle gifting with standout options including the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Leggings, Heatable Warmies Plush, and Murphy and Daughters Handcream Gift Set. But I have my eye on one particular standout item on her list: the Spanx AirEssentials pants and pullover set. Spanx Shop now: $118; spanx.com It comes as no surprise that Oprah showed Spanx some love. She is a devoted Spanx fan, and has previously named the black sequin pants as her favorites, with the Perfect Pant following close behind. But nothing really compares to this year’s AirEssentials pants and pullover set. “You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” said Oprah. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!” The AirEssentials set comes in four dreamy colors: Lunar, Dark Plum, Classic Navy, and Very Black; so you know it will match each and every aesthetic. The material is also divine, featuring fabric that feels lightweight on the skin and silky soft — you know, the kind that drapes and moves with you. “It is so incredibly luxe-feeling,” said a reviewer, “[I] had someone brush up against me and then do a double take because it was so soft.” Spanx Shop now: $118; spanx.com and amazon.com Due to the material’s amazing texture and comfort, this set is ideal for lounging around the house, running errands, and napping in all the same. A reviewer even named the Spanx set “one of the best purchases [they] made in 2022,” because of the ability to “dress it up or down.” Though, I have to tell you: When Oprah labels something as her “favorite,” it usually flies off the shelves. Some pants sizes are already unavailable, and I know it’s only time until the pullover follows suit. So if you want to wrap yourself in luxe comfort, you’re going to want to grab the AirEssentials pullover and pants set sooner rather than later. You can also shop the full AirEssentials line, here. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022 Is Finally Here — and TBH, It’s the Best One Yet Out of 6,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping Hailey Bieber’s Risqué Accessory Proves Revenge-Dressing Is Fall’s Newest Fashion Trend