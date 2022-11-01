Oprah, Yet Again, Named a Pair of Ultra-Soft Spanx Pants as One of Her Favorite Things

It’s that time of year again; it’s merry and bright and oh-so nice! Well, maybe it’s not quite time for holiday lights, but it’s just around the corner, and Oprah has shown up just in time.

The television personality has released her list of Favorite Things of 2022, and I couldn’t be more excited. In the list, Oprah shares her top picks for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle gifting with standout options including the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Leggings, Heatable Warmies Plush, and Murphy and Daughters Handcream Gift Set. But I have my eye on one particular standout item on her list: the Spanx AirEssentials pants and pullover set.

It comes as no surprise that Oprah showed Spanx some love. She is a devoted Spanx fan, and has previously named the black sequin pants as her favorites, with the Perfect Pant following close behind. But nothing really compares to this year’s AirEssentials pants and pullover set. “You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” said Oprah. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”

The AirEssentials set comes in four dreamy colors: Lunar, Dark Plum, Classic Navy, and Very Black; so you know it will match each and every aesthetic. The material is also divine, featuring fabric that feels lightweight on the skin and silky soft — you know, the kind that drapes and moves with you. “It is so incredibly luxe-feeling,” said a reviewer, “[I] had someone brush up against me and then do a double take because it was so soft.”

Due to the material’s amazing texture and comfort, this set is ideal for lounging around the house, running errands, and napping in all the same. A reviewer even named the Spanx set “one of the best purchases [they] made in 2022,” because of the ability to “dress it up or down.”

Though, I have to tell you: When Oprah labels something as her “favorite,” it usually flies off the shelves. Some pants sizes are already unavailable, and I know it’s only time until the pullover follows suit. So if you want to wrap yourself in luxe comfort, you’re going to want to grab the AirEssentials pullover and pants set sooner rather than later. You can also shop the full AirEssentials line, here.