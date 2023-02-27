Oprah Once Crowned This Pillow-Soft Spanx Collection Her "Favorite," and It Just Got Even Better

It now includes this one-and-done spring essential.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 10:05PM

Spanx AirLuxe Dress Launch
I think I just hit the jackpot. No, I’m not talking about actually winning a million dollars (a dream); instead, I’m talking about finding a piece of clothing that’s just as stylish as it is comfortable — and that, dear readers, is really like hitting the fashion jackpot

Comfort and style don’t always go together, and I’m well aware of that. That said, Spanx has perfected the art of creating elevated staples that can be easily mistaken for designer, but wear like some of your coziest essentials, like sweats (case in point: the Perfect Pants are one of my best-kept style secrets for looking put-together without sacrificing comfort). But it’s the latest addition that really has all my attention: the AirEssentials Mock-Neck Dress that I promise I (and you) will be living in this spring and summer. It’s that good.

Spanx’s famous AirEssentials collection is truly game-changing, as every piece in the collection is feather-light and buttery soft, so much so much so that you might basically forget you’re actually wearing any clothes. It’s no wonder Oprah, queen of comfort, once called the AirEssentials loungeset her go-to “uniform,” even adding it to her Favorite Things list for 2022. The newest addition to the family, a versatile mod-inspired shift dress, features all the key details people have come to know and love from the OG AirEssentials range, namely Spanx’s signature spacer fabric that’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced (pinky promise!), but in an ultra-trendy silhouette. Bonus: The material is also super breathable, making it ideal for the impending spring and summer days where it’s not uncommon for it to be almost too hot to want to wear anything. 

The material isn’t the only detail that makes this dress a superstar addition to your wardrobe. It also has functional side pockets — and we all know that dresses with pockets are the superior choice — a stylish high neckline, a drapey, billowy silhouette, and an incredibly versatile design that’s easy to wear. In fact, if you scoop up this number now, which you totally should, you can style it with sheer black tights and boots. When it’s warm enough to expose your legs, simply wear the dress on its own; pair it with sneakers for a day of errands or knee-high boots for Sunday brunch. 

The new AirEssentials dress is available in white, black, and navy, and ranges from an XS to a 3X. It can be yours for $128, which might seem a bit steep, but TBH, you can’t put a price on comfort, which is why this one is totally worth it. Shop it here before it sells out; when you put it on, you really will feel like you hit the (fashion) jackpot.

