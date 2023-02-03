Oprah's Favorite Spanx Loungewear Collection Now Includes a Comfy Crewneck Sweater

And it comes in the prettiest ready-for-spring colors.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx New Crewneck Sweater
Photo:

Spanx/ InStyle

Oprah is an icon for many reasons, but her product-hunting skills are definitely part of her legacy. She’s not just about the next great thing, though — she stays loyal to brands and products she loves, which makes her recommendations all that more endearing. Take, for example, Spanx. She’s raved about Spanx’s innovative and comfortable designs for many years, and Spanx’s AirEssentials line has won her over since 2019 — she's said the soft, drapey fabric of the collection "feels like a hug.” 

That’s why it’s no surprise that the brand’s AirEssentials Set was one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this past holiday season — and we have an inkling that the latest item in the collection to drop, the AirEssentials Crew, will surely make the list this year. Just like the other pieces in the collection, this crewneck sweater is luxurious and comfortable, perfect for lounging at home or taking a red-eye flight. Made from a lightweight fabric that is soft and ultra-drapey, it’s a versatile piece fit for coastal grandmothers, work from home warriors, and everyone in between. Silky to the touch, it’s not delicate by any means; the four-way stretch allows it to move how you move, and the fabric is packed with technology to keep optimal air flow and circulation going. 

SPANX AirEssentials Crew

Spanx

Shop now: $110; spanx.com

SPANX AirEssentials Crew Spice

Spanx

Shop now: $110; spanx.com

Available in six colors like pale pink, rich caramel, and classic black, the crewneck comes in sizes XS to 3X. It has a relaxed fit, and the colors play well with others in the AirEssentials collection. For those like me who like a “complete the set look,”, the Spanx 4” Stretch Twill Shorts come in corresponding colors, which are lovely for a casual spring look.

My Spanx AirEssentials Crew is on its way — it only launched on the site this week — but that won’t stop me from fantasizing about swanning about my house in an Oprah-approved outfit, pretending to live out a Montecito farmhouse fantasy. I can’t wait to wear it with Spanx's Seamless Leggings, which I wear more often than I should admit, and with the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant. (Thank you Spanx for making lounge pants for us tall girls!) 

If you want to be enveloped by a Spanx AirEssentials Crew, you should add one to your cart quickly —select colors and sizes are already selling out. If Oprah says to get comfy, the only thing left for you to figure out is how fast you can make that happen.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Wet Brush Amazon Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling $7 Detangling Brush Is So Good, I Convinced My Entire Family to Buy It
Kulfi Blushes Launch
This South Asian Makeup Brand Launched a Pigmented Blush Line Inspired by a Traditional Form of Body Art
Dakota Johson Wide Leg Jeans
Dakota Johnson Wore the Least Controversial Denim Trend Basically Everyone Can Agree On
Related Articles
Dakota Johson Wide Leg Jeans
Dakota Johnson Wore the Least Controversial Denim Trend Basically Everyone Can Agree On
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Blinged-Out Bra Is Dripping in Crystal Fringe
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Jennifer Garner, Jenni Kayne
Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand
M.M. LaFleur CPC - These Pants Make Me Feel Instantly Put Together, But They're Secretly the Buttery Soft Leggings of My Dreams
These Soft, Fitted Pants Are So Stretchy and Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Wearing Leggings All Day
Grab This âWarm and Comfortableâ Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Amazon bodysuits roundup
These Newly Released, Flattering Bodysuits Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $32
Quince Shapewear Review
This Under-the-Radar $30 Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Good, I'm Never Buying Name Brand Again
The $22 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
Ugg Soft Intimates Launch
Ugg's New Collection of Cozy Bralettes, Leggings, and T-Shirts Is Here, and It'll Probably Sell Out Soon
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever
I Found a $25 Dupe For The Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All The Time
I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time
These Practical and Stylish Heels Are So Comfy, They Feel Like Sneakers
I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most