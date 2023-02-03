Oprah's Favorite Spanx Loungewear Collection Now Includes a Comfy Crewneck Sweater

Oprah is an icon for many reasons, but her product-hunting skills are definitely part of her legacy. She’s not just about the next great thing, though — she stays loyal to brands and products she loves, which makes her recommendations all that more endearing. Take, for example, Spanx. She’s raved about Spanx’s innovative and comfortable designs for many years, and Spanx’s AirEssentials line has won her over since 2019 — she's said the soft, drapey fabric of the collection "feels like a hug.”

That’s why it’s no surprise that the brand’s AirEssentials Set was one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this past holiday season — and we have an inkling that the latest item in the collection to drop, the AirEssentials Crew, will surely make the list this year. Just like the other pieces in the collection, this crewneck sweater is luxurious and comfortable, perfect for lounging at home or taking a red-eye flight. Made from a lightweight fabric that is soft and ultra-drapey, it’s a versatile piece fit for coastal grandmothers, work from home warriors, and everyone in between. Silky to the touch, it’s not delicate by any means; the four-way stretch allows it to move how you move, and the fabric is packed with technology to keep optimal air flow and circulation going.

Available in six colors like pale pink, rich caramel, and classic black, the crewneck comes in sizes XS to 3X. It has a relaxed fit, and the colors play well with others in the AirEssentials collection. For those like me who like a “complete the set look,”, the Spanx 4” Stretch Twill Shorts come in corresponding colors, which are lovely for a casual spring look.

My Spanx AirEssentials Crew is on its way — it only launched on the site this week — but that won’t stop me from fantasizing about swanning about my house in an Oprah-approved outfit, pretending to live out a Montecito farmhouse fantasy. I can’t wait to wear it with Spanx's Seamless Leggings, which I wear more often than I should admit, and with the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant. (Thank you Spanx for making lounge pants for us tall girls!)

If you want to be enveloped by a Spanx AirEssentials Crew, you should add one to your cart quickly —select colors and sizes are already selling out. If Oprah says to get comfy, the only thing left for you to figure out is how fast you can make that happen.

