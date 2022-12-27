This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop

Dozens of Spanx items are up to 30 percent off.

By
Mary Honkus
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
There are so many things I love about the holidays: Spending time with family, indulging in all the Christmas cookies, cuddling by the fireplace, and especially shopping all of the post-Christmas sales. I’ve kind of made a sport out of shopping — rather than spending a lot during the year, I save and search for the best of the best after-Christmas sales and let loose. While Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is one of my favorites, this year I wanted to find some sneaky, less-talked-about sales that are truly unbeatable — and I was pleasantly surprised to find that Spanx has tons of incredible deals.

While the InStyle editor- and celebrity-approved brand (Spanx always tops the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things and stars like Mindy Kaling, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jennifer Garner are huge fans) isn’t technically promoting a sale, there are hundreds of items that are marked down on the site — including many of our favorite pieces that are 30 percent off. 

You can truly get lost searching through the sale pages (trust me, I have) and in doing so, I found the best of the best deals on items that are rarely discounted. From best-selling leggings to cozy sweatshirts and more, find the top picks from Spanx’s secret post-Christmas sale below. 

Faux Suede Leggings

Faux Suede Leggings

Spanx

If you love the Spanx faux leather leggings, you’ll adore the faux suede iteration. Made with the same shaping and lifting technology, the faux suede leggings smooth your tummy and legs, and offer even more styling options with trendy colorways including rich caramel (my personal favorite), rich rose, and classic navy. The fabric is soft and smooth to the touch and elevates any look without sacrificing on comfort. 

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Some patent leather pants can be nearly impossible to slip on — but that’s not the case with these faux patent leather leggings. The stretchy material allows you to easily shimmy the pants on and won’t make you feel constricted during wear. On the contrary, these pants move with you and are made with hidden core-shaping technology to smooth and shape your tummy, legs, and butt so you can feel confident no matter where you wear them.

Shop now: $90 (originally $128); spanx.com

Velvet Half Zip

Velvet Half Zip

Spanx

Forget the notion that velvet is only reserved for the holidays. I’ll be wearing velvet year-round and it’s all thanks to this luxuriously cozy half-zip. I love that it can be dressed up or down (I’ve worn it while running errands, as well as out on date nights with a pair of jeans), and it’s also machine washable, which makes caring for it a breeze. 

Shop now: $83 (originally $118); spanx.com 

Velvet Leggings

Velvet Leggings

Spanx

Still searching for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit? Spanx has you covered with its velvet leggings. The body-skimming pants hug the contours of your curves but still allow you to move freely (read: they’ll never feel too tight). Available in rich colors like burgundy and Lapis Night that are perfect for soirées, and dark palm and classic navy for days in the office, these pants offer impressive variety that spans much further than New Year’s Day. 

Shop now: $69 (originally $98); spanx.com 

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Spanx

As much as I’ve tried to deny it, cargo pants are back in style and not going anywhere. But rather than putting out a pair of boxy bottoms, Spanx reimagined the utility pants into something that is super stylish and functional. The form-fitting design features six (!) working pockets along with Spanx signature hidden tummy-shaping technology that refines the traditional cargo style, making it ideal for just about any activity. 

Shop now: $90 (originally $128); spanx.com

