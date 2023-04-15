Sophie Turner Wore a Sheer Floral Jumpsuit to a Jonas Brothers Concert

Groupie glam.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 15, 2023 @ 10:55AM
Sophie Turner
Photo:

Getty

Sophie Turner just put a high-fashion twist on groupie fashion with her latest outfit. Last night, Turner stepped out to support her husband Joe Jonas during a sold-out Jonas Brothers concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, and for the occasion, she wore an elevated take on stereotypical fan style.  

Rather than a miniskirt and a tiny band tee à la Kourtney Kardashian, Sophie instead opted for a vintage semi-sheer floral jumpsuit that featured a sweeping scoop neckline and flared trousers. It was sexy without being over-the-top, and she further toned down the risqué factor of the onesie's see-through fabric by throwing on a baggy, dark brown patent leather jacket from Our Legacy. She finished off the look with beige pointed-toe heels, a Louis Vuitton speedy bag from the fashion house's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, and a skinny black choker necklace. 

Sophie Turner

Getty

Her auburn hair was worn down and straight with a middle part, and she complemented her coppery eyeshadow with pink glossy lips and rosy cheeks.

Joe, for his part, wore a black tracksuit that had bedazzled blue stripes down the sides and chunky white dad sneakers.

At the concert, Sophie and her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who is married to Nick) were spotted amongst the crowd cheering on their husbands and dancing and singing along to all the songs in footage obtained by The Daily Mail. Missing from the group, however, was Kevin's wife of 14 years, Danielle Jonas.

