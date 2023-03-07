Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music

Paris Fashion Week is going out on all the right notes.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 04:09PM
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

It's officially over: Fashion Month has come to a close now that the Paris collections have bowed. Traditionally, major players like Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton have the honor of closing out Fashion Month, and this year, Sophie Turner arrived at the LV presentation wearing an outfit printed from head-to-toe with music notes. As an ambassador for the brand, the Game of Thrones and X-Men alum is a permanent fixture in the storied house's front row, whether it's in Paris, like yesterday, or at the line's presentations in other parts of the world (though she did miss out on the brand's California show because she had just welcomed her second child). 

Tuner added Louis Vuitton's now-iconic Twist bag to her look and according to Footwear News, she accessorized the coordinating silk pants and shirt with "black leather ankle boots with a platform lug sole and a thick block heel." Turner's partnership with LV started back at the 2017 Golden Globes and she can now count celebs like Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gemma Chan, and Emma Stone as her co-workers.

Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023

Getty Images

Earlier during Paris Fashion Week, Turner was photographed wearing a rich chocolatey brown puffer jacket and a set of wispy bangs, which she appeared to slick down today for the Vuitton show. While Sunday's outfit was very, very '70s, Turner proved she has the range with her fashion picks, going from retro cool to relaxed and comfortable with yesterday's set. 

Related Articles
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show Paris Fashion Week
Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankies Bikinis
Katie Holmes Yellow Suit New York City March 2023
Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair
Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
Halsey
Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants