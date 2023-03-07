Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music

It's officially over: Fashion Month has come to a close now that the Paris collections have bowed. Traditionally, major players like Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton have the honor of closing out Fashion Month, and this year, Sophie Turner arrived at the LV presentation wearing an outfit printed from head-to-toe with music notes. As an ambassador for the brand, the Game of Thrones and X-Men alum is a permanent fixture in the storied house's front row, whether it's in Paris, like yesterday, or at the line's presentations in other parts of the world (though she did miss out on the brand's California show because she had just welcomed her second child).

Tuner added Louis Vuitton's now-iconic Twist bag to her look and according to Footwear News, she accessorized the coordinating silk pants and shirt with "black leather ankle boots with a platform lug sole and a thick block heel." Turner's partnership with LV started back at the 2017 Golden Globes and she can now count celebs like Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gemma Chan, and Emma Stone as her co-workers.

Getty Images

Earlier during Paris Fashion Week, Turner was photographed wearing a rich chocolatey brown puffer jacket and a set of wispy bangs, which she appeared to slick down today for the Vuitton show. While Sunday's outfit was very, very '70s, Turner proved she has the range with her fashion picks, going from retro cool to relaxed and comfortable with yesterday's set.

