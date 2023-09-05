Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Divorcing After Four Years of Marriage

They share two daughters together.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on September 5, 2023 @ 04:37PM
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Photo:

Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are separating after four years of marriage, Today confirms. 

Over the weekend, TMZ first reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer. According to one source, the singer met with at least two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers before retaining his current counsel, while another insider claimed the couple has had "serious problems" for past several months, alleging that Jonas has been the sole caretaker of their two children even when he's on tour.

Today shared the news on Tuesday afternoon, reporting that court documents had been filed in Florida. The petition states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." It continued, reading, "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

Joe and Sophie first connected back in 2016 when the Jonas Brothers singer slid into the actress's DMs. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar U.K., adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Getty

A year later, Jonas and Turner got engaged, before tying the knot twice in 2019 — once in Las Vegas, and then again, during a lavish ceremony in France.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in 2020, and two years later, Turner gave birth to their second daughter in July 2022. Last year, the Game of Thrones star told Elle U.K. that being a mother is her number one priority. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said at the time. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

