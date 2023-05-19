Sophie Turner Looks Almost Unrecognizable With a Flippy Blonde Bob

She plays a jewel thief in her next role, and that's enough to make us want to tune in.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on May 19, 2023 @ 04:45PM
Sophie Turner Joan
Photo:

Courtesy The CW

It looks like we're about to get a lot more Sophie Turner on our TV screens. According to Collider, the Game of Thrones alum is set to star in Joan, a new series on the CW that'll see her playing a jewel thief. Today, the network shared the first look at the show, including Turner's new look. Set in the '80s, Joan has Turner swapping out her long hair and Game of Thrones red for a short, flippy blonde bob.

The six-part series is based on the true story of Joan Hannington, who Variety describes as a "woman in her twenties who is trapped in a marriage to a criminal named Gary." Naturally, being set in the 1980s offers up plenty of opportunity for decadence, over-the-top costuming, and the chance for a killer soundtrack. The outlet adds that the show will be directed by Richard Laxton and that it's set to premiere in 2024.

"I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen in Joan," Turner said when the show was announced. "She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother.' A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all while trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."

Sophie Turner

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Turner will star alongside Frank Dillane (you know him from Fear the Walking Dead), Kirsty J. Curtis, and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (from I May Destroy You). Turner was most recently in The Staircase alongside Colin Firth and Tonio Colette and even stepped into the world of comedy with a role in Netflix's Do Revenge.

