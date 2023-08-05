Sophia Bush and Husband Grant Hughes Are Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have split, People has confirmed.



The actress filed for divorce from her real estate investor husband on Friday after 13 months of marriage (the two recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June).



“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple told People following the news of their split. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Sophia has seemingly erased every mention of Hughes from her Instagram page — including a post highlighting their one-year anniversary. "Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband'...Best decision of my life," Bush wrote alongside a black-and-white photo from their wedding day. "It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍."

Bush and Hughes met on New Year's trip to Nicaragua back in 2012. “We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” Sophia previously told Vogue, adding that once the pandemic hit, they began FaceTiming, which eventually segued into a full-fledged relationship.



They got engaged in August 2021 on Lake Como in Italy and tied the knot less than a year later in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the former couple spent much of their time during the pandemic.