Forget Expensive Creams or Trendy Serums — Gift this High Tech Skincare Tool to Transform Anyone's Skin Routine The Solawave wand makes a great stocking stuffer.

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

In a perfect world, I'd treat myself to a relaxing facial once a week. Realistically, I neither have the time, nor the budget for that — and both of those things are especially stretched thin during the holidays. Because of this, I've searched for ways to recreate the luxurious feeling of an in-office facial treatment in the comfort of my own home, and though there are plenty of face tools and LED masks available, nothing quite compares to the Solwave Advanced Skincare Wand. In fact, this unassuming tool has made such a difference in my skincare routine, that I plan on slipping it into a few stockings this holiday season. While it doesn't look like much, the compact tool — which is loved by celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Sydney Sweeney — has completely changed my skincare routine for the better. Small but mighty, the device combines a few powerful features to address a variety of skin concerns including wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, and blemishes. When placed on freshly hydrated skin it buzzes to life, providing a refreshing microcurrent facial massage, soothing heat, and innovative red light therapy as it's swiped along the contours of my face. SolaWave Wand SolaWave View On Goop.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Price at time of publish: $149 Shipping: Free on solawave.co Returns: Free returns for 30 days on solawave.co

At 25, I haven't experienced any wrinkles or fine lines, yet (knock on wood, but also I attribute this to nonstop sunscreen application), so while I can't personally speak to how the wand addresses those concerns, I can speak for the strong depuffing capabilities. I tend to hold a lot of water in my face (thanks, genetics), but my jawline, cheekbones, and eyes have been more defined since taking the time to glide the tool across my face at the end of my skincare routine every morning and night. Aside from feeling snatched, my skin has a new glow to it — one that has made my friends stop and comment on my complexion pretty often — and all of this was noticeable after using it for just five minutes a day over two weeks. Beyond the physical results, the Solawave gives me a few moments to recenter myself at the beginning and end of my day — something that I especially appreciate during the holiday season. Because of my busy lifestyle, I find it difficult to actually take the time to meditate, but gently swiping the vibrating, warming tool along my face feels like a meditative experience that allows my mind to relax. And while the sensation isn't the exact same as an in-office facial, it's pretty darn close and really sets my day up for success. Though full LED masks have become popular recently, they can be expensive (many of them can run upwards of $400). Meanwhile, the Solawave provides all the same benefits — all in a compact wand — for a fraction of the price. If you know anyone (yourself included) who wants to take their skincare game to the next level, this little device is the best gift to receive.