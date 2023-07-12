Beauty Beauty Products & Tools The Wrinkle-Erasing Face Wand Jennifer Coolidge and I Both Use Is 63% Off Right Now Get the editor-loved device while it's just $55 — the cheapest we've ever seen it. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:45PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Skincare tools can be pretty scary. Trust me — I’ve gotten my hands on some of the most beloved devices out there and, after unpacking them, I simply could not move forward with actually using them. Why? Because they seemed too complicated, and I feared that I would do something wrong. I know I’m not alone in this, either; I’ve talked to friends who’ve had the same concerns. Even top-tier skincare tools that cost upwards of $500 and are praised by professionals have scared me away simply because of the high-tech designs. Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for these devices because the results tend to be incredible, and the investment is 100 percent worth it if you use them consistently. I simply prefer tools that require very little thought and effort, which is why the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is among the most used in my arsenal. Ease of use aside, though, it also does so many good things to your skin —, just ask Jennifer Coolidge, who’s also a fan of the Solawave Wand. She once expressed that using it will “make you look like you just rolled around on the moon.” While I’m not totally sure what that means, I think it’s supposed to allude to the fact that you’re going to be super glowy and fresh-faced post use, and if that’s the case, I 100 percent agree with Coolidge. Amazon Buy on Amazon $149 $55 The nice thing about the Solwave is that it actually combines four essential skincare tools into one easy-to-hold, ultra-compact wand that requires nearly zero effort to use (only a few major points of appeal). The tool tackles a variety of skincare concerns like fine lines, dark spots, blemishes, and puffiness, with red light therapy to rejuvenate the skin and give your complexion a youthful, radiant glow. It also has microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth powers which not only aid in reducing signs of aging and inflammation, but also promote better absorption of skincare products. The wand usually costs $149, but during Amazon Prime Day, it’s officially the cheapest it’s been in months — or, well, ever — going for a reasonable $55. And no, that’s not a typo. Trust me when I say this skincare staple, which has also been used by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra, and myself (I’m a die-hard fan and can’t imagine my routine without it anymore!), is the best skin(vestment) you’ll make today. At just $55, you should get two; one to keep at home and one to take on the go with you for whenever you need a midday boost. Shop the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand today before the price goes back up tomorrow. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez and My 71-Year-Old Mom Both Use This Volumizing Mascara That's $17 at Amazon Now Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 220 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Up to 88% Off 11 Things Our Shopping Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $7