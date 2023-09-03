The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale

Save 25 percent on the face tool shoppers with mature skin also swear by.

Published on September 3, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

In my book, Jennifer Coolidge is the queen of everything; if she lets us in on one of her favorite things, you can bet it will find its way into my cart. When it comes to her beauty cabinet, Coolidge revealed she “loves'' the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand that delivers a “glow” that “can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon.” Whatever that means, I’m in; so, I’m shopping the anti-aging skincare device while it’s on sale this Labor Day weekend. 

The popular tool — which is also used by Lil Nas X, Nicole Kidman, Mandy Moore, and Sydney Sweeney — is currently up to 30 percent off. It employs red light therapy and facial massaging to deliver a non-invasive, at-home facial in just three minutes, according to the brand. As a result, the wand smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, de-puffs under-eye bags, and treats blemishes, per the brand. For a youthful radiance in a matter of weeks, gently glide the vibrating wand across clean skin in an upward and outward motion three times a week. 

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

Amazon Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Amazon

Celebrities like Coolidge aren’t the only fans of the Solawave tool, according to its rave shopper reviews. One customer called it a “magic wand” since they “totally noticed a difference” after use. Someone with a mature complexion referred to it as a “spa facial in the palm of your hand.” They said they’re using it to target “the dark and puffy circles under [their] eyes,” and they’re “already seeing results in just a few days.” The same shopper went on to call the device “the main weapon in [their] battle against age.” 

A reviewer with “fine lines” said their signs of aging have become “less noticeable” and their “skin looks so radiant” after using the product for “the past few weeks.” And, another customer referred to it as a “game changer,” adding that it’s “become an essential part of [their] daily skincare ritual.” They went on to say it’s “incredibly relaxing” and their “skin has never looked or felt better” since incorporating it into their regimen.  

For your best skin yet, snag the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand while it’s still on sale at Amazon, and browse through more of the brand’s products, below.  

Shop Additional Solawave Products: 

Renew Complex Activating Serum

Amazon SolaWave Renew Complex Serum for Face and Neck | Boost

Amazon

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle

Amazon Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle,

Amazon

Bye Acne Spot Treatment

Amazon Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment, Red Light

Amazon

