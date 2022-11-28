Beauty Skincare The Luxe Skin-Smoothing Device Used by Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman Is on Rare Discount Right Now Plus, deals on more LED light therapy masks tested and approved by InStyle editors. By Chloe Anello Chloe Anello Chloe Anello is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group. She joined the InStyle team in 2022 and works with a wide range of freelancers and on-staff writers to create expert- and research-driven product roundups for all things fashion. Before joining the team, she worked for New York Magazine's The Strategist, where she led the fashion content and celebrity shopping column. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 @ 01:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Solawave If you closely follow the beauty space, you’ve probably noticed the term LED light has been thrown around a lot recently. What used to be reserved for in-office treatments from dermatologists and estheticians, LED light devices have now (safely) made their way into our homes. Research shows that these lights can treat wrinkles, redness, acne, scarring, and much more when used regularly and correctly. Many celebrities have hopped on the skincare trend, too: Kate Hudson told InStyle that she regularly uses a LED face mask as part of her wellness routine, while Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Lil Nas X all use the same light therapy wand from Solawave. Not only does the FDA-approved device use targeted light therapy to treat acne and wrinkles in as little as five minutes per session, but it also vibrates and warms the skin for a pleasant, massage-like experience. It comes in four colors and offers two types of light therapy based on your specific skin concerns. The red light tool is recommended for wrinkles and fine lines, while the blue light version is a better option for treating acne. And right now, Solawave is offering a buy one, get one free Cy Monday deal — meaning you can basically get one for half-off. Whether you want to try multiple devices for yourself or use the second one as a gift for your beauty-loving bestie (if you ask us, it makes a pretty good stocking stuffer), this is one promo you won’t want to pass up. Plus, the discount includes all Solawave devices, so you can have your pick from the celebrity-approved skincare tools. Solawave Shop now: $149 for 2; solawave.com You can also find the red light and blue light wand available on other retailers, like Saks Fifth Avenue and BlueMercury, for 15 percent off, in case you’d only like to buy just one. But if this device doesn’t appeal to you, there's no shortage of deals on other editor-loved light therapy masks. To get the bad news out of the way first: The celebrity-favorite — and our best overall pick — Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask is not discounted (sorry, we’re bummed, too), but there are plenty of other InStyle-tested and approved options on sale for Cyber Monday today. The Best Cyber Monday Deals on LED Light Masks: Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask, $69 (Originally $99); skingym.com CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, $399 (Originally, $449); amazon.com LightStim Lightstim For Acne, $144 (Originally $169); saksfifthavenue.com Omnilux Contour Face, $345 (Originally $395); omnilux.com Omnilux Contour Neck and Décolleté, $345 (Originally $395); omnilux.com MZ Skin Gold Light Therapy Facial Treatment Device, $464 (Originally $580); ssense.com While you can’t go wrong with any of the devices listed above, many of them target specific areas of concern that you may want to consider. The Omnilux Contour Neck and Décolleté, for example, focuses on the often-neglected neck and décolleté area. Wear the device for 10 minutes a couple times a week — the brand recommends three to five times a week for four to six weeks to see real results — to get healthier, smoother-looking skin over time. Meanwhile, Skin Gym’s now-$70 mask incorporates three types of light therapy, but most shoppers applaud its results on fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Skin Gym Shop now: $70 (Originally $99); skingymco.com Omnilux Shop now: $345 (Originally $395); omnilux.com Anyone struggling with acne will love Solawave’s newest targeted device. But for those who want to tackle adult acne along with other concerns, like dull skin tone or additional redness, consider the LightStim for Acne. It contains both red and blue lights to kill bacteria on the skin (which may be behind certain types of acne), while smoothing and brightening the complexion simultaneously. Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $144 (Originally $169); saksfifthavenue.com Full wearable masks are also a great option since you can use the device hands-free. Two wearable masks that continuously came up in our research were the MZ Skin Gold Light Therapy Facial Treatment Device and the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, and while they're certainly pricey, both are discounted today. It's no secret that these high-tech devices are expensive, so if you're considering adding one to your skincare regimen, we suggest jumping on these Cyber Monday deals today before they're gone.