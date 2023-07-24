A Tub of Selena Gomez's Go-To Brazilian Body Cream Sells Every 14 Seconds, and It's on Rare Sale

To try Sol de Janeiro is to love it. The Brazilian-founded bodycare brand, made famous by its best-selling Bum Bum Cream, boasts some of the most scrumptious-smelling formulas I’ve found. Selena Gomez has relied on the cream to soothe “peeling skin,” and incorporates it into her post-shower routine. Blake Lively also keeps the cream close by, as do countless shoppers. In fact, someone has snatched it up in the few seconds you’ve been reading: According to the brand, one tub of the body cream sells every 14 seconds.

For a limited time, Sol de Janeiro products are discounted up to 15 percent during its Forever Summer Event — a sitewide sale happening now until July 28. Snag a discount on the famous Bum Bum Cream, body sprays, and a dreamy body wash that’ll leave your shower smelling like a bakery.

With notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, the Bum Bum Cream cream is a gourmand treat. It feels as luscious as it smells, too, with a dense, creamy formula. Guaraná, which, per the brand, boasts “five times more caffeine than coffee,” is included for its circulation-enhancing effects. Skin-softening butters like shea and coconut oil, are responsible for the velvety skin feel, which — despite the cream’s richness — is decidedly non-greasy. Ultimately, the formula is supremely smoothing, and supports supple, firm, and divinely scented skin. And who wouldn’t want that?

Not quite cream, not quite gel, this body wash is a lotion-like hybrid that produces a satisfying, highly scented lather. It softens skin and leaves it scented, making it perfect for scent-layering.

My favorite part? The smell wafting from my shower into the hall, where it lingers in the air for a blissful little bit.

If you, like I, have an insatiable craving for Sol de Janeiro’s scents, consider this indulgent fragrance mist, which envelops skin — and hair — in the warm, alluring scent of the aforementioned body cream. One InStyle writer has had strangers stop her on the street to inquire. In her words: “Prepare for a never-ending flow of compliments.”

Like choosing among gelato flavors, Sol de Janeiro’s scrumptious, spritzable scents are bound to spur indecision…so why whittle? The Warmth of Rio Perfume Set contains all three, including the original and two delectable riffs — one of which “smells like sunshine,” an InStyle writer wrote.

For the world’s best-smelling body care routine — that bestows buttery smoothness to boot — shop the celebrity go-to Bum Bum Cream, and its many counterparts, on sale for a limited time at Sol de Janeiro.

