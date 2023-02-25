The Brand Behind This Editor-Loved Fragrance Launched a Firming Body Oil With the Same “Heavenly” Scent

Shoppers say it “helps” with crepey skin.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on February 25, 2023

When my coworker wrote an article detailing how everytime she wears Sol de Janeiro’s often sold-out Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 she gets stopped to ask what she’s wearing, I realized, I’m that person. I’m the stopper. I’ve never shied away from telling someone they smell good (you know, give the compliment you wish to receive). And often, the reply tends to be one of three things: Glossier’s You, Le Labo Santal 33, and Sol de Janerio’s Bum Bum Cream, the moisturizer version of the aforementioned editor-favorite fragrance. 

After reaching my threshold of how many times I could hear that reply without actually trying it, I marched myself to the nearest Sephora and bought Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Jet Set, which includes a body wash, lotion, and spray. And on days when I used the Crush Cheirosa 62 trio, I found I was smelling myself — not in a pit-check, do-I-stink way — but because I was like, “damn, I smell good!” Expanding its lineup, the brand has now released a nourishing body oil in that very scent that’s loved by shoppers and InStyle editors, and it’s already become one of Amazon’s hottest new releases.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil

Sol de Janeiro 

Shop now: $52; amazon.com

The Bum Bum Body Firmez Oil maintains the brand’s signature, fan-favorite scent — a warm, caramel smell with hints of salty pistachios — while providing serious moisturizing and firming benefits. This body oil is formulated with Brazilian olive oil, jaboticaba extract, which contains brightening vitamin C and nourishing vitamin E, as well as the brand’s patented Guaraná Caffeine Complex, which is designed to tighten skin. In a blind consumer study, over 90 percent of participants felt the oil was easily absorbed and found that their skin felt “instantly nourished” and “deeply hydrated” all day.

Unsurprisingly given the brand’s virality, this oil is already ranking on Amazon’s new release charts, with shoppers calling it “heavenly.” One shopper who bought it to help “with aging, crepey skin” said it “certainly helps,” and also noted that “it lives up to its moisturizing” claims. Another customer raved that it “smells amazing, moisturizes…and firms,” while someone else said it not only made their skin  “feel great,” but also “reduced wrinkles.”

For moisturized, tightened skin that smells good, grab Sol de Janeiro’s newest release at Amazon — and prepare for the compliments to start rolling in.

