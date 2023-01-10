People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray

My boyfriend even likes it.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
Sol De Janiero

I’ve been on the hunt for a statement perfume since I was 16 years old. I remember strolling into Sephora ready to claim one of the shiny bottles as my own — and after some trial and error, I eventually walked out with Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, and it’s still one of my favorites to this day. Though I quickly realized I also needed a fragrance that I could spritz on whenever and take just about everywhere. I didn’t find the latter until TikTok introduced me to Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosaa 62.

With an impressive 661.7 million views on TikTok, Sol de Janeiro has certainly made a name for itself. People often recognize the brand for its award-winning Bum Bum Cream — which smells just like the fragrance — but Cheirosa 62 takes the cake. “It smells like the best vacation you’ve ever had,” said an interviewee on TikTok. “It smells like something you would want to wear everyday,” said another — and I couldn’t agree more.  

The spray is inspired by The Girl From Ipanema and the Brazilian beaches. The brand describes the scent as “the best summer you ever had,” as the warm notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla fill your senses with vacation vibes and summer sun. But I’d describe the scent as comforting, welcoming, and familiar, making it great for colder, rainy months, as well as spring and summer seasons. It’s the type of fragrance you reach for after a shower, before a date, and out with friends. I know this, because I’ve worn it for all of those occasions. Each time I step out in my Sol de Janeiro body spray, at least one person compliments my scent and asks what I’m wearing — which I proudly proclaim, “Cheirosa 62!” My boyfriend even noticed the first time I wore the perfume, saying it smelled “amazing” and that I should “keep wearing it.” I plan on it, so good thing it comes in a generously sized 240 milliliter bottle. But if you prefer something a bit smaller, you can always opt for the 90 milliliter size.

The Brazilian Crush spray is also perfect for those on-the-go days. Being that the bottle is made of plastic, it offers a lightweight alternative to delicate, heavy perfume bottles. Simply toss it into your bag and spray throughout the day. If you’re a frequent flyer, then the TSA-friendly mini option is best for you. However, if you prefer an elevated take on the scent, then consider the Cheirosa 62 eau de parfum, which features the same great aroma but in a luxurious bottle.   

The Sol de Janeiro mist isn’t only made for your body, either. Spray it all over your hair for a lingering scent, because who doesn’t want their mane to smell good? Better yet, the brand has prioritized an eco-friendly design, offering pump-free refills — and that’s on top of Sol de Janeiro’s cruelty-free and sustainably-sourced initiatives. 

Shop all of the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 fragrance options below, and get ready for the never-ending flow of compliments. 

