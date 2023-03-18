I’m a Shopping Writer, and I Love These Under-$20 Sunglasses So Much, I Own 3 Pairs

As someone who loves the finer things in life, I still can’t justify spending too much money on a pair of sunglasses. Maybe it’s because I prefer to toss my shades into my tote without care, or because I’ve lost one too many frames to my beach vacations — but I think the true reason I don’t opt for pricey picks is because I’ve found alternatives that feel exactly the same. And, after building my sunglasses collection for years, I discovered my favorite pair: the Sojos polygon sunglasses — which are on sale at Amazon for just $16.

The wildly popular glasses have high definition, polarized lenses which effectively filter glare and UV rays (I can attest). Made with ultra-thin metal frames, the sunglasses are extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear regardless of what you’re doing. They’re available in 10 styles including the classic black, my personal favorite, in addition to a range of neutrals and fun colors perfect for spring. The Sojos shades are nearly 50 percent off, marked down from their original $30 price.

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Let’s just say I own three pairs of these sunglasses for a reason. They look and feel like costly alternatives, yet at an unbeatable price point, I don’t have to worry about losing or damaging them. Thanks to the shades’ quality, though, that hasn’t been an issue — I’ve stuffed them into my pockets and thrown them into bags, and the frames have held their shape perfectly. I pair my sunglasses with practically everything I wear, and their unique polygon shape instantly elevates every look. The Sojos glasses are a classic, timeless pick that I know I can always rely on for quality and style.

I’m certainly not the only superfan of these shades, over 21,400 Amazon shoppers gave the pair a five-star rating. Many say the sunglasses are “identical to Ray-Bans” for “a fraction of the cost.” One said “they look much more expensive than they are,” and another customer agreed, saying the frames “fit great, and mimic the size and shape of name brand items.” The same reviewer went on to say they’re “great for someone who has a tendency to lose sunglasses but still wants the style and polarized features.” Another shopper said “they are so lightweight yet durable,” and the glasses are “perfect for any face shape.”

The Sojos polygon sunglasses deserve a spot in your spring wardrobe — trust me on this one. Shop the customer-loved pair at Amazon for just $16, and browse the other styles below.

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop now: $16 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

