Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants

It's safe to say that Sofia Vergara stole the spotlight during a taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena yesterday. While the stars on stage are supposed to get all the attention, it was tough to deny Vergara's shimmering ensemble, which combined a navy corset top with an intricate sequin starburst pattern and a pair of Laura Basci wide-leg navy pants. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and blingy jewels from David Webb, Nicole Rose, XIV Karats, and Jared Lehrer.

While the cropped corset may not be something most people can wear to work — not everyone's a host on a national talent show, of course — but anyone looking for the perfect pants should take notes: Vergara's swishy pair draped perfectly over her sky-high platforms, were just wide enough to be classic and on-trend all at once, and obviously look great with a blingy going out top but could pair with a button-up shirt and blazer for anyone looking to channel a more business-casual vibe.

Getty Images

The new season of America's Got Talent arrives on NBC on May 30. Vergara will also be starring in Griselda, a Narcos-esque show on Netflix that centers on notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco.



"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story," producer Eric Newman said back in 2022. "Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug [Miro] and Ingrid [Escajeda], and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

Netflix offered a teaser, saying the show will illustrate Blanco's life as a mother and a drug trafficking kingpin.

"Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history," the logline reads. "A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Black Widow.'"

The show is scheduled to hit Netflix this year.

