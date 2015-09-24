How Sofia Vergara Is Getting into Fabulous Wedding Shape 

InStyle's October cover girl Sofia Vergara is known for many things: She’s gorgeous, she’s a talented actress, she’s engaged to one of the hottest men in Hollywood, she’s a successful entrepreneur—and she’s got one enviable physique. How does she stay in such stellar shape?

Well for starters, she’s got a workout-loving fiancé to up the motivation factor. "Joe [Manganiello] built us a great gym at home, so I am very lucky,” the bride-to-be told InStyle at the launch of the Ninja Coffee Bar in N.Y.C. “I try to do [my workouts] there.” Her routine, which consists of a combination of cardio, weights and Pilates-type moves on a Megaformer machine, helps her stay red carpet-ready. “I work out at home because that’s the only way to really not have an excuse,” she says. “I can’t say ‘Oh, it’s too far away. Oh, it’s raining.’ Now I do it at home.”

And how does she feel about torching calories alongside her fiancé? “He does a completely different workout. He does like Olympics-type lifting and he does really hardcore things," she laughs. "I workout with my little dumbbells and I do a Megaformer workout which is very hard but I have a great trainer that trains me at home. So, we’re in the same gym at the same time, just doing completely different workouts.

The Columbian beauty has one more workout essential that keeps her motivated: coffee. “I have to have coffee [before a workout]. Sometimes, if I’m going to do a workout later in the day I have at least a shot of coffee if I don’t have time to sit there and sip for 10 minutes the hot coffee” Well, Vergara, whatever your secret, it’s certainly working in your favor.

