Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms

When it comes to dressing for the summer, there’s really only one rule: less is more. Sofía Vergara kicked off summer solstice by blessing our feeds with some bikini inspo in a super steamy poolside selfie.

On Monday, the actress celebrated the start of summer — and the beginning of the week — while posing in nothing but a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms. Vegara ditched a top and accessories, except for one very important addition: sunscreen. Sofía teamed her itty-bitty thong suit with her favorite beauty secret for the summer, proving once and for all, that protecting your skin is the sexiest thing you can do. Sofía posed with her go-to SPF pick from her new sunscreen and beauty brand, Toty.

Sofia Vergara/IG

Aside from protecting her complexion, she wore her signature honey brunette hair down in soft, sunkissed waves with a middle part.

Sofia Vergara/IG

The sexy sunbathing 'fit comes after Sofía stepped out wearing a summer floral dress last week for the launch of Toty. For the celebration of her newly released 360-degree suncare line, the actress slipped into a slinky, strapless white midi dress adorned with red roses and green stems. As for her accessories, she wore nude strappy platform heels, diamond drop earrings, and a matching bangle.