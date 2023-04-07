Sofia Vergara Styled Kendall Jenner's Favorite Tights Trend With the Most Relatable Crewneck

ICYMI, pants are out and tights are in — but you don’t have to take our word for it. Everyone from Christina Aguilera to Gigi Hadid has been spotted wearing the trend since Kendall Jenner first broke it out back in November of last year, and the latest celebrity to get it on the pantsless fun was none other than Sofia Vergara.

On Thursday, the actress was spotted heading into a taping of the 18th season of America’s Got Talent wearing a pair of semi-sheer black tights paired with nothing but black knee-high suede boots and an oversized black crewneck that read “I will accomplish nothing today,” which, same. Vergara completed the outfit by adding a black leather Chanel cross-body bag, a pair of tortoise sunglasses, and by swiping on a bright fuchsia lip, and she wore her long brunette hair down straight with a middle part.

While Vergara certainly committed to the moment, she wasn’t in it alone: the actress’s fellow judge and close friend, Heidi Klum, also arrived on set wearing the exact same crewneck. For her part, Heidi styled the slouchy top with skin-tight leather leggings, thigh-high black boots, gigantic black sunnies, and a black-and-white handbag, and she wore her blonde hair down in soft waves with her forehead fringe on full display.

Getty Images

The sweet twinning moment comes just days after the pair reunited on set to film the 18th season following Vergara’s absence during season 17. Last week, Vergara shared a snap of the pair quite literally strutting into the next season in coordinating neon bodycon dresses and sky-high heels.

“​​Amigas❤️ @agt @heidiklum,” she simply captioned the short video.