Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert

There's no better way to get over a breakup than Taylor Swift music and a girls' night out.



Just ask Sofia Vergara, who attended a Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday with a group of her girlfriends. Stepping out for the sold-out show, Sofia wore a pair of black pants decked out with rhinestone pinstriped paneling from Retrofête and a matching crystal-encrusted tube top that had more than enough bling to make up for her missing wedding ring.



Sofia Vergara Instagram

Sofia accessorized with a black crossbody bag, and wore her long caramel-colored hair down and straight with a middle part. Makeup-wise, she painted on a berry lip and added a generous swirl of blush to her cheeks.

"👏👏👏 @taylorswift," she captioned a set of photos from the concert Instagram.

Vergara's recent night-out came just a few weeks after she announced her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello in July. After seven years of marriage, the two revealed that they decided to call it quits.



“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement obtained by Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." A source added that Sofía and Joe "have been growing apart for a while now," and "are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."