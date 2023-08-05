Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert

Secret's out: Sofia is a certified Swiftie.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 @ 02:24PM
Sofia Vergara
Photo:

Getty

There's no better way to get over a breakup than Taylor Swift music and a girls' night out. 

Just ask Sofia Vergara, who attended a Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday with a group of her girlfriends. Stepping out for the sold-out show, Sofia wore a pair of black pants decked out with rhinestone pinstriped paneling from Retrofête and a matching crystal-encrusted tube top that had more than enough bling to make up for her missing wedding ring. 

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Sofia accessorized with a black crossbody bag, and wore her long caramel-colored hair down and straight with a middle part. Makeup-wise, she painted on a berry lip and added a generous swirl of blush to her cheeks.

"👏👏👏 @taylorswift," she captioned a set of photos from the concert Instagram.

Vergara's recent night-out came just a few weeks after she announced her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello in July. After seven years of marriage, the two revealed that they decided to call it quits. 

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement obtained by Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." A source added that Sofía and Joe "have been growing apart for a while now," and "are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Vanessa Bryant Daughter Taylor Swift
The Internet Is Losing It Over Taylor Swift’s Sweet Hug With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
KhloÃ© Kardashian Holding True Thompson Pre-K Graduation Instagram Photo
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Matched in Sweet White Dresses
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Channeled Sporty Spice in a Super-Cropped Collared Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskort
Sofia Richie poses for Who What Wear
Sofia Richie Grainge Would Like to Be Excluded from the "Quiet Luxury" Narrative
eva mendes sponge dress
Eva Mendes’ Latest Carpet-Ready Gown Was Made Entirely Out of Kitchen Sponges