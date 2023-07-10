Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money

First Selena, now Sofía.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 08:19AM
Sofia Vergara
Photo:

Sofia Vergara Instagram

It's officially a one-piece swimsuit summer. First, Selena Gomez sported a slinky full coverage suit over the weekend, and, now, Sofía Vergara is trading in her thong bikini bottoms for a sexy one-piece. 

On Sunday, the actress reached 30 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate, she posted a pair of bathing suit photos to her feed. But rather than an itty-bitty bikini as one would expect, Vergara wore a neon green one-piece with high-cut sides, a cheeky backside, and a flattering square neckline.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Posing on her hotel balcony in Italy with the sea in the background, Sofía wore her caramel-highlighted hair down and straight with a middle part, and teamed her bronze skin with pink lips, a subtle smoky eye, and likely her Toty sunscreen.  

"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️ Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do," she captioned her post, adding: "Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘."

While Sofía only touched down in Italy just a few days ago, she's already nailed her vacation wardrobe. In addition to her neon green swimsuit, the TV host also packed a number of sundresses for her summer trip. She kicked things off in a plunging yellow maxi, before changing into a strapless floral Chanel dress with a bustier-style bodice and a voluminous skirt. And just this morning, she wore a pink, grey, and black chevron-striped dress with teeny-tiny spaghetti straps.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can