Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money

It's officially a one-piece swimsuit summer. First, Selena Gomez sported a slinky full coverage suit over the weekend, and, now, Sofía Vergara is trading in her thong bikini bottoms for a sexy one-piece.



On Sunday, the actress reached 30 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate, she posted a pair of bathing suit photos to her feed. But rather than an itty-bitty bikini as one would expect, Vergara wore a neon green one-piece with high-cut sides, a cheeky backside, and a flattering square neckline.



Sofia Vergara Instagram

Posing on her hotel balcony in Italy with the sea in the background, Sofía wore her caramel-highlighted hair down and straight with a middle part, and teamed her bronze skin with pink lips, a subtle smoky eye, and likely her Toty sunscreen.



"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️ Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do," she captioned her post, adding: "Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘."



While Sofía only touched down in Italy just a few days ago, she's already nailed her vacation wardrobe. In addition to her neon green swimsuit, the TV host also packed a number of sundresses for her summer trip. She kicked things off in a plunging yellow maxi, before changing into a strapless floral Chanel dress with a bustier-style bodice and a voluminous skirt. And just this morning, she wore a pink, grey, and black chevron-striped dress with teeny-tiny spaghetti straps.