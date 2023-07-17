Sofia Vergara Stayed Hydrated Wearing a Super-Sexy Leopard-Print One-Piece

Talk about a thirst trap.

Published on July 17, 2023
Sofia Vergara
Photo:

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Vergara knows it's important to stay hydrated on vacation. In her latest Instagram post, the superstar showed off in a super-sexy one-piece that definitely brought the heat, but she posed alongside some very refreshing looking bottled water, giving a cheeky (in more ways than one) nod to the summer heat and staying cool. 

Sofia Vergara IG

Instagram/SofiaVergara

Vergara, who has been in Italy like just about everyone else on your Instagram feed, seems to be winding down her time across the Atlantic, but she's making the most of her time, soaking up the rays in a one-piece in a bold blue leopard print and sculpted cups. Of course, she tagged Toty, her sun-care brand (she's been doing events in Italy to promote the products) in the snapshots, and also showed off her caramel hair, stunning flowers, and what looks like the most refreshing water on the face of the planet. 

"Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!" she wrote alongside the sizzling snaps.

Just last week, Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday. Her husband, Joe Manganiello, posted a triubte on Instagram which read "Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía."

But fans took aim at what they called a "cold" message, commenting that the photo was grainy and that he didn't call her "my love" or "my beloved wife." Another commenter thought the criticism was silly, writing, “I thought it was lovely that he wrote in Spanish. It is quite meaningful." 

Manganiello and Vergara met seven years ago in 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and married a year later. Shortly after they tied the knot, Vergara joked that she was worried about being married to someone that was “too handsome."

“I told him when I met him that he was too handsome,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015. “I didn’t want to go into a relationship with somebody that … I thought he was going to be too much work, because girls were throwing themselves at him.”

