Celebrity Sofia Vergara Sofía Vergara Celebrated Her 51st Birthday in a Lacy White Cut-Out Swimsuit Just Cancer season things. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 10, 2023 @ 03:31PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: instagram/sofia vergara Light the candles and pop the Champagne: Sofía Vergara is officially 51 years old today — and what better way to celebrate than with a scenic boat cruise and one of the sexiest one-piece swimsuits, maybe ever? On Monday, the actress did just that by kicking off her week (and the start of her 52nd year) with a roundup of photos detailing her most recent birthday celebration. In the first slide, Vergara stopped for an over-the-shoulder selfie that showed off her dark-tinted sunglasses, tousled brunette waves, and bright pink lip before adding a wider shot showcasing the sexy suit in question: an optic white one-shoulder one-piece that featured sections of lacy sheer paneling. Nothing but a simple bracelet and a chunky gold chain necklace accessorized the look, and Sofía finished her birthday glam by adding bold brows and feathered lashes. “What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹,” she captioned the dump, which also included a photo of her styling the suit with coordinating white wide leg trousers and platform heels. Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps While the A-lister may have rang in her 51st trip around the sun by sharing a sexy swimsuit snap, it came just a day after she celebrated a completely different major milestone in similar fashion. On Sunday, Vergara posted a pair of bikini pictures in honor of hitting 30 million followers on Instagram. This time opting for a bit more color, the actress slipped into a neon green one-piece and left her caramel-colored hair down straight and parted in the middle. Sofia Vergara Instagram “30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all!” she wrote alongside the photos. “Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘”