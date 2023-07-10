Sofía Vergara Celebrated Her 51st Birthday in a Lacy White Cut-Out Swimsuit

Light the candles and pop the Champagne: Sofía Vergara is officially 51 years old today — and what better way to celebrate than with a scenic boat cruise and one of the sexiest one-piece swimsuits, maybe ever?

On Monday, the actress did just that by kicking off her week (and the start of her 52nd year) with a roundup of photos detailing her most recent birthday celebration. In the first slide, Vergara stopped for an over-the-shoulder selfie that showed off her dark-tinted sunglasses, tousled brunette waves, and bright pink lip before adding a wider shot showcasing the sexy suit in question: an optic white one-shoulder one-piece that featured sections of lacy sheer paneling. Nothing but a simple bracelet and a chunky gold chain necklace accessorized the look, and Sofía finished her birthday glam by adding bold brows and feathered lashes.

“What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹,” she captioned the dump, which also included a photo of her styling the suit with coordinating white wide leg trousers and platform heels.

While the A-lister may have rang in her 51st trip around the sun by sharing a sexy swimsuit snap, it came just a day after she celebrated a completely different major milestone in similar fashion. On Sunday, Vergara posted a pair of bikini pictures in honor of hitting 30 million followers on Instagram. This time opting for a bit more color, the actress slipped into a neon green one-piece and left her caramel-colored hair down straight and parted in the middle.

Sofia Vergara Instagram

“30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all!” she wrote alongside the photos. “Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘”