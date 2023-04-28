Sofia Richie Used These 5 Beauty Products to Achieve a Glowy Look for Her Wedding Week Festivities

Grab these effortless makeup products for radiant skin this summer.

Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on April 28, 2023

Sofia Richie
If you’ve spent some time on social media over the past week, your feeds have most likely been filled with content recapping Sofia Richie’s wedding to Eliot Grainge with the Hotel du-Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France as the backdrop. 

Lucky for us, the former bride-to-be let us join her (virtually) by creating a TikTok account to capture all of the pre-wedding happenings. She shared several ‘get ready with me’ videos that we and the rest of the world couldn’t get enough of — particularly paying attention to the minimal makeup products she used to achieve an effortless, natural, and glowy look leading up to the wedding day. And we’re not ashamed to admit that we now need them all. 

We found five of the products Richie shared in her videos, and they’re all available at Nordstrom — including some that are currently on sale. 

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick 

HOURGLASS Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Nordstrom

Richie started off her dewy look with a few swipes of this Hourglass foundation stick in warm beige. She strategically placed it, using the product as a concealer on her cheekbones, jawline, and forehead, while mentioning, “I have a talent of doing my makeup really fast.” Richie continued by blending it with a black Beautyblender sponge, which you can now grab on sale at Nordstrom. 

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronzer 

NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronzer

Nordstrom

Richie used the Nudestix (she’s the beauty director of the brand) bronzing stick in Bondi Bae on the hollows of her cheeks for her creamy contour and added a healthy flush on top. Although these sticks can be applied directly onto the skin, Richie applied the blush using the tip of her finger to help manage how much product she applied without overdoing it. Richie mentioned that she got a bit too much sun that day, so this process helped her to control the color.  

Shop now: $30 (Originally $35); nordstrom.com

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick

CHANEL BAUME ESSENTIEL Multi-Use Glow Stick

Nordstrom

Perhaps our favorite part of this entire look was the Chanel highlighter stick that she gently placed on the highest points of her cheeks and brow bones, which Richie mentioned is her “favorite highlighter ever.” One Nordstrom shopper also raved about this product, calling it ‘effortless.’ A second reviewer said it helped them achieve a “super hydrated, moisturized” look. 

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com 

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Clear Brow Gel 

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Brow Fix Clear Brow Gel

Nordstrom

Post-highlighter, Richie moved onto her brows and said, “I get my eyebrows tinted, so I don’t really have to fill them in.” She brushed the brows into place with this clear brow gel from Charlotte Tilbury, which can also work as a finishing product to apply after filling in your brows. One shopper with coarse, curly brows said, “One swipe is all you need,” adding that it “holds and laminates them perfectly.” 

Shop now: $26; nordstrom.com

Mac Lip Pencil 

MAC COSMETICS Lip Pencil

Nordstrom

In a follow-up TikTok video, Richie is shown applying Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Oak and finishing the look off with a gloss on top. One shopper gushed that this pencil “goes on smoothly and stays on all day.” 

Shop now: $22; nordstrom.com

To say we’re obsessed with the end result of Sofa Richie’s effortless wedding week makeup looks would be a huge understatement. Try out these products from Nordstrom for yourself to achieve a lightweight makeup look that will carry you through the warm days of spring into summer for that healthy, sun-kissed glow.

