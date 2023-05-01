Sofia Richie’s Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Sparkly Halter Minidress with a Matching Dog Purse

It's only been three days, but Sofia Richie's honeymoon wardrobe has been chock-full of posh 'fits that scream quite luxury, much like the many luxe looks from her wedding festivities.

On day one, she stepped off the jet in an undisclosed tropical paradise sporting head-to-toe white, and the next day, she took in the sights in a blue striped Oxford shirt dress, followed up by a classic string bikini. And her most recent looks have continued to serve.

Sofia Richie/IG

In a slideshow posted to Instagram on Sunday, Sofia showed off some OOTDs (and OOTNs) from her and new husband Elliot Grainge's getaway, which consisted of a sparkly evening number. While posing on a sandy beach in front of a colorful sunset, the new Mrs. Grainge paired a sparkly bronze halter minidress with a matching bedazzled dog purse (that looks a lot like her beloved Daschund pup, Hershula). She rounded out her romantic date night outfit with seashell earrings, gold bangles, and black wrap sandals. Beauty-wise, she once again adhered to the quiet luxury vibes with simple, slicked-back hair and dewy skin.

"Lucky me! Day to night 🤍," Sofia captioned the carousel of snapshots. Other content included a shot of Sofia lounging on the beach and a photo of a candle-lit dinner with her new husband.

Following her luxe wedding weekend, Sofia has become a style fixture thanks to her exquisite take on minimalist silhouettes in classically chic color palettes. On her big day, Sofia wore two magnificent white dresses that were custom-made for her by Chanel. For her ceremony dress, she slipped on a stunning lace gown with crystal embellishments and a halter-style neckline before changing into a party-ready minidress that was inspired by a '90s Chanel runway design for the reception.