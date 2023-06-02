Sofia Richie Grainge Put a Stealth Wealth Twist on the Coastal Cowgirl Trend

Pinning this look to our summer moodboard, stat.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 @ 09:42AM
Sofia Richie Grainge Coastal Cowgirl
Photo:

Sofia Richie Grainge/IG

Sofia Richie Grainge has a very distinct sense of style. While she’s basically the poster child for quiet luxury, the model recently threw a sartorial curveball our way and tried out TikTok's new favorite summer trend with her own spin.

In a slideshow of photos posted to Instagram, Sofia demonstrated how to put a very stealth wealth twist on the coastal cowgirl look, wearing an elevated white T-shirt dress by The Row that fell just above her feet, which were clad in cream-colored stiletto cowboy boots. While posing outside her picturesque home, she accessorized with more Western-inspired pieces — including a Celine woven brown belt with a gold buckle and a slouchy shoulder bag. For an added touch of elegance, she accessorized with a pair of clear sunglasses with dark lenses, a silver wristwatch, and a stack of gold bracelets.

Sofia Richie Grainge Coastal Cowgirl

Sofia Richie Grainge/IG

She kept her beauty look simple, styling her blonde hair in tousled beach waves with a middle part, and pairing her dewy skin with a glossy soft pink lip.

“Outfit says summer, June says gloom ☁️,” she captioned the post.

Just last month, Sofia wore yet another stealth wealth look from what also appears to be outside her home. Over on Instagram, she posted a series of OOTD selfies of herself wearing an eggshell white button-down with a cropped jacket over a white ribbed tank top and light-wash denim jeans. A diamond tennis bracelet, dark maroon pointed-toe heels, and a dark grey handbag finished off her outfit. 

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved Chinos Never Go Out of Style
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Eva Longoria
The Slit on Eva Longoria's Sheer LBD Couldn't Have Climbed Any Higher
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection
rita ora instagram photo dump naked sauna selfie
Rita Ora's Version of Self-Care Includes Pilates, Mirror Selfies, and Naked Sauna Sessions
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Met Gala
Vanessa Hudgens Is Summer-Ready In a Bra Top and Maxiskirt Set
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD
Megan Thee Stallion x Revlon Interview
Megan Thee Stallion Is in Her Healing Girl Era
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering