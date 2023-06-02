Sofia Richie Grainge Put a Stealth Wealth Twist on the Coastal Cowgirl Trend

Sofia Richie Grainge has a very distinct sense of style. While she’s basically the poster child for quiet luxury, the model recently threw a sartorial curveball our way and tried out TikTok's new favorite summer trend with her own spin.

In a slideshow of photos posted to Instagram, Sofia demonstrated how to put a very stealth wealth twist on the coastal cowgirl look, wearing an elevated white T-shirt dress by The Row that fell just above her feet, which were clad in cream-colored stiletto cowboy boots. While posing outside her picturesque home, she accessorized with more Western-inspired pieces — including a Celine woven brown belt with a gold buckle and a slouchy shoulder bag. For an added touch of elegance, she accessorized with a pair of clear sunglasses with dark lenses, a silver wristwatch, and a stack of gold bracelets.

Sofia Richie Grainge/IG

She kept her beauty look simple, styling her blonde hair in tousled beach waves with a middle part, and pairing her dewy skin with a glossy soft pink lip.

“Outfit says summer, June says gloom ☁️,” she captioned the post.

Just last month, Sofia wore yet another stealth wealth look from what also appears to be outside her home. Over on Instagram, she posted a series of OOTD selfies of herself wearing an eggshell white button-down with a cropped jacket over a white ribbed tank top and light-wash denim jeans. A diamond tennis bracelet, dark maroon pointed-toe heels, and a dark grey handbag finished off her outfit.