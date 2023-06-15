Sofia Richie Grainge Swapped Her Bridal Whites for a Sheer Goth-Glam Look

Ever since her glamorous nuptials to music executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France, Sofia Richie has been serving nonstop summer style inspiration with her vast collection of all-white outfits — ranging from breezy linen pants on her honeymoon to a T-shirt maxi dress.

But now that the hoopla surrounding the wedding is officially over, Richie is entering a new fashion era that's the complete opposite of her bridal aesthetic.



On Wednesday, the model shared her latest OOTD post on Instagram, and in it, she tried out the goth-glam look with a sheer black gown that was a U-turn from her usual stealth-wealth style. On top, the vampy dress featured a square neckline, cap sleeves, and a bow at the bust, while, on bottom, a sheer floor-length skirt with a sequin-beaded panel revealed a high-cut black bodysuit underneath. Sofia accessorized with a ruched black leather Chanel belt and metallic silver heels with black pointed-toes, as well as a white Chanel circular clutch.



In addition to her dress, Sofia's glam also deviated from the norm. Not only were her nails painted black, but she also swapped her middle-parted waves for a millennial-approved side part that had fans rethinking their current hairstyles. "Guess I need a side part again now," wrote one commenter, while another added, "Sofia Richie wore a side part so I wore a side part."

"CC🖤," Sofia captioned her slideshow of stylish snapshots that were seemingly taken outside her Los Angeles home, tagging Chanel makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua and hairstylist Yuichi Ishida.

Sofia, of course, also wore Chanel to her wedding, proving once again that she and the French fashion house are a match made in fashion heaven.

