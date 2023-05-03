Here’s How to Recreate Sofia Richie Grainge’s Honeymoon Look for Less Than $100 From Amazon

If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent the last week completely obsessing over Sofia Richie Grainge’s wedding. I simply cannot open TikTok without immediately being fed Sofia-related videos — both from her and about her. And now that she’s on her tropical honeymoon, my obsession has transferred to her epic beachy looks. In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Sofia is wearing a blue shirt dress with matching accessories, and I recreated the entire outfit for less than $100 at Amazon.

The exact blue- and white-striped mini dress that Sofia wore is actually a button-down shirt from Prada, which is, of course, sold out. But, since most of us aren’t looking to drop over a thousand dollars on a Prada shirt, anyway, I found a couple of Amazon alternatives. This short-sleeve shirt dress from The Drop comes in a similar striped pattern, and it’s on sale for just $21. It’s made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton, and it has a removable fabric belt that you can adjust to your perfect fit. And for a long-sleeve option, check out this Amazon Essentials striped shirt dress. In addition to a tie belt, the mini dress has convenient side pockets and a ruffled hemline.

Next up are Sofia’s strappy flat sandals. In lieu of her exact ankle-tie sandals from The Row, which are also sold out, I recommend grabbing this $25 pair from Amazon. While the Trary braided sandals don’t have the shell details found on the style from The Row, they have the same lace-up effect and post between the first two toes. Plus, one shopper, who “walked quite a bit” in the sandals, confirmed they were “really comfortable, sturdy, and looked super cute.”

For the accessories, Sofia wore a Prada white raffia tote bag and a pair of Celine rectangular sunglasses. This $34 lined, woven tote bag from Amazon gives off a similar vibe to the Prada style, and it even has a zipper closure up top to keep your belongings safe. Plus, the budget-friendly bag also has a small inner pocket to help you stay organized. And for sunglasses, allow me to recommend these Sojos rectangle sunglasses, which come in a similar light blue colorway to Sofia’s pair and are packaged in a soft case with a cleaning cloth. The $13 sunglasses are “really good quality” and “not flimsy,” a shopper confirmed.

All of this to say, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to achieve that ‘It’ girl look. And if you need me, I’ll be over here on Instagram and TikTok obsessing over every last outfit Sofia Richie Grainge wears, finding attainable ways to recreate them.

