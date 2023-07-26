Sofia Richie Is Working on a "Top Secret-ish" Fashion Line

Sofia Richie has, arguably, achieved fashion icon status in 2023. Not only was her wedding considered a sartorial (and star-studded) achievement, but her wardrobe before and after has been all bangers, no skips, earning her the title of Unofficial Stealth Wealth Style Queen.

Quiet luxury may never have exploded out of Succession fashion group chats and into the stratosphere without the help of one Mrs. Richie Grainge. And Richie appears to be just getting started. While filming an installment of Vogue's "24 Hours With," the budding fashion guru revealed that she's been working on a clothing line. Watch out, House of Harlow.

Getty Images

Richie herself described the TBD collection as "top secret-ish," so there aren't many details, though we imagine a line of luxe separates in neutral tones is in our future. That said, thanks to an 11th-hour meeting captured by Vogue with Cassandra Hobbins, a designer, and Adee Drexler, her agent, we have some intel.

While the chyron, pointedly positioned over a stack of fabric swatches read "business meeting," Richie described the get-together as "her favorite thing to do every day which is meet with my team to work on this project that we've been working on for months." As the camera pans over a table stacked with fabric swatches including cashmere — swoon — Richie shares via voiceover that her clothing line "brings out how I feel the most comfortable dressing." Great news for those doing their best to channel the influencer's style from afar.

Getty Images

Although Richie didn't delve into more detail with Vogue, there was one concrete detail we were able to spot: how vast the assortment will be. "It really doesn't feel like 80 pieces, and now seeing it all mapped out on these papers is really crazy," Richie says to Hobbs in the video. An 80-piece collection dreamed up by the Richie Grainge herself? Consider this space watched.

