Sofia Richie's All-White Honeymoon Outfit Included Slouchy Pants and a Trendy One-Shoulder Top

Sofia Richie's wedding may be over, but that's not stopping her from continuing the bridal theme into her honeymoon.



After marrying music executive Elliot Grainge during a lavish ceremony at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France last weekend, the model and her new husband jetted off to an undisclosed tropical paradise for a couple's vacation — and based on the photos, she's not done wearing head-to-toe white anytime soon.



Sofia Richie Instagram

In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Sofia showed off her honeymoon wardrobe, which consisted of an all-white outfit that served up major summertime vibes. While posing on a sandy beach with blue water in the background, the new Mrs. Grainge paired a white one-shoulder top accented by trendy rosettes with slouchy white linen pants. She accessorized with more white — including The Row sandals and a boxy leather Loro Piana handbag. For a pop of color, she added a pair of hot pink floral earrings and a coordinating beaded bracelet to her look. Beauty-wise, she kept it simple with slicked-back hair and dewy skin.



"Husband trip 🤍," Sofia captioned the carousel of snapshots while seemingly coining a new term for honeymoon. Other content included a video of Sofia and Elliot taking a dip in the ocean and a photo of them riding bikes around the island.

On her actual wedding day, Sofia wore two dreamy white dresses that were custom-made for her by Chanel. For her walk down the aisle, she slipped on a gorgeous lace gown with crystal embellishments and a halter-style neckline, before changing into a party-ready minidress that was inspired by a '90s Chanel runway design for the reception.