Sofia Richie's All-White Honeymoon Outfit Included Slouchy Pants and a Trendy One-Shoulder Top

Our new summer uniform.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 29, 2023
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Instagram

Sofia Richie's wedding may be over, but that's not stopping her from continuing the bridal theme into her honeymoon. 

After marrying music executive Elliot Grainge during a lavish ceremony at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France last weekend, the model and her new husband jetted off to an undisclosed tropical paradise for a couple's vacation — and based on the photos, she's not done wearing head-to-toe white anytime soon.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Instagram

In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Sofia showed off her honeymoon wardrobe, which consisted of an all-white outfit that served up major summertime vibes. While posing on a sandy beach with blue water in the background, the new Mrs. Grainge paired a white one-shoulder top accented by trendy rosettes with slouchy white linen pants. She accessorized with more white — including The Row sandals and a boxy leather Loro Piana handbag. For a pop of color, she added a pair of hot pink floral earrings and a coordinating beaded bracelet to her look. Beauty-wise, she kept it simple with slicked-back hair and dewy skin.  

"Husband trip 🤍," Sofia captioned the carousel of snapshots while seemingly coining a new term for honeymoon. Other content included a video of Sofia and Elliot taking a dip in the ocean and a photo of them riding bikes around the island.

On her actual wedding day, Sofia wore two dreamy white dresses that were custom-made for her by Chanel. For her walk down the aisle, she slipped on a gorgeous lace gown with crystal embellishments and a halter-style neckline, before changing into a party-ready minidress that was inspired by a '90s Chanel runway design for the reception.

