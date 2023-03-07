Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks

Ah, the simple life.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 12:09PM
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week is shaping up to be a familial affair, between the Beckham family's coordinating suits, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Valentino date night, and now a sweet sister moment taking over the Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. On Tuesday, Sofia and Nicole Richie attended the star-studded runway presentation in matching Chanel plaids.

Sofia wore a blue plaid wool minidress with long sleeves, ornate buttons, and a ruched belt with the brand's signature double-C buckle. She completed the look with black Mary Jane heels with a fishnet overlay and bow detail, and she accessorized with a small navy box handbag and matching square sunglasses. Her blonde hair was style in bouncy curls with a middle part.

For her part, Nicole chose a blue-and-white checkered, utility-style jumpsuit layered under one of the house's staple tweed jackets. She paired the sophisticated OOTD with black pointy-toe pumps and a white boxed-shaped purse. Silver bangles and black sunglasses finished off the ensemble, and her blonde hair was also styled in loose waves and a middle part.

Sofia gave her Instagram followers another glimpse at the Clueless-esque mini with a photo dump that captured the model posing in the look in front of a window overlooking the streets of the City of Lights.

"Just a little Chanel number," she wrote.

Sofia Richie Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Show

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Sofia traveled to Paris for another Chanel show for Couture Fashion Week. For that show, she wore a black-and-white tweed button-down prairie dress paired with a black velvet midsection overlay and a matching cropped tuxedo jacket. She accessorized with a pearl belt and tiny circular bag.

Related Articles
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
Halsey
Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels
ashley park paris fashion week ankle brace
Ashley Park Wore a Tiny Bandeau Top with Crystal Gloves — and an Ankle Brace