Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks

Paris Fashion Week is shaping up to be a familial affair, between the Beckham family's coordinating suits, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Valentino date night, and now a sweet sister moment taking over the Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. On Tuesday, Sofia and Nicole Richie attended the star-studded runway presentation in matching Chanel plaids.

Sofia wore a blue plaid wool minidress with long sleeves, ornate buttons, and a ruched belt with the brand's signature double-C buckle. She completed the look with black Mary Jane heels with a fishnet overlay and bow detail, and she accessorized with a small navy box handbag and matching square sunglasses. Her blonde hair was style in bouncy curls with a middle part.

For her part, Nicole chose a blue-and-white checkered, utility-style jumpsuit layered under one of the house's staple tweed jackets. She paired the sophisticated OOTD with black pointy-toe pumps and a white boxed-shaped purse. Silver bangles and black sunglasses finished off the ensemble, and her blonde hair was also styled in loose waves and a middle part.

Sofia gave her Instagram followers another glimpse at the Clueless-esque mini with a photo dump that captured the model posing in the look in front of a window overlooking the streets of the City of Lights.

"Just a little Chanel number," she wrote.



Getty Images

Earlier this year, Sofia traveled to Paris for another Chanel show for Couture Fashion Week. For that show, she wore a black-and-white tweed button-down prairie dress paired with a black velvet midsection overlay and a matching cropped tuxedo jacket. She accessorized with a pearl belt and tiny circular bag.