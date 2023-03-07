Celebrity Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks Ah, the simple life. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 @ 12:09PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Paris Fashion Week is shaping up to be a familial affair, between the Beckham family's coordinating suits, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Valentino date night, and now a sweet sister moment taking over the Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. On Tuesday, Sofia and Nicole Richie attended the star-studded runway presentation in matching Chanel plaids. Sofia wore a blue plaid wool minidress with long sleeves, ornate buttons, and a ruched belt with the brand's signature double-C buckle. She completed the look with black Mary Jane heels with a fishnet overlay and bow detail, and she accessorized with a small navy box handbag and matching square sunglasses. Her blonde hair was style in bouncy curls with a middle part. For her part, Nicole chose a blue-and-white checkered, utility-style jumpsuit layered under one of the house's staple tweed jackets. She paired the sophisticated OOTD with black pointy-toe pumps and a white boxed-shaped purse. Silver bangles and black sunglasses finished off the ensemble, and her blonde hair was also styled in loose waves and a middle part. Sofia Richie Says She "Doesn't Care" About Anyone Criticizing Her Relationship Sofia gave her Instagram followers another glimpse at the Clueless-esque mini with a photo dump that captured the model posing in the look in front of a window overlooking the streets of the City of Lights. "Just a little Chanel number," she wrote. Getty Images Earlier this year, Sofia traveled to Paris for another Chanel show for Couture Fashion Week. For that show, she wore a black-and-white tweed button-down prairie dress paired with a black velvet midsection overlay and a matching cropped tuxedo jacket. She accessorized with a pearl belt and tiny circular bag.