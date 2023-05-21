This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Style Is a Go-To for Summer, and Amazon’s Best-Selling Pair Is Just $40

The Y2K era and the (almost) return of the early 2000s show Lizzie McGuire single-handedly brought back the platform sandal just in time for summer. It perfectly captures the essence of a bygone era while infusing it with a modern-day twist that makes it feel new and relevant. So it makes sense why personal stylist Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle that the elevated sandal would be the shoe of the season. The details leading in the reimagining of this shoe include vibrant colors, intriguing prints, and the design itself, with flatforms being added to the mix (as opposed to its more wedged predecessor). If you’re looking for a style like this to add to your summer wardrobe, Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s wedge sandal is just what you need.

Available in sizes 5.5 to 11, the Espadrille Flatform Sandals from Soda come in 20 different color and print options, such as black, animal print, speckled, and metallic. The ankle strap features an easy on-and-off buckle that keeps the sandal fitting securely and comfortably, while the rubber platform sits at a modest 1.5 inches high — giving you a little extra height without weighing you down.

The platform sandal style has garnered over 100 million views under #platformsandals on TikTok; plus, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Diane Keaton, Kelly Ripa, and Taylor Swift have worn the shoe recently, styling their own chunky soles with everything from Barbiecore-approved mini dresses to simple jeans and T-shirts. Not to mention, platforms come in all shapes and styles, and there is a design that works for everyone. Hudgens wore a more casual flip-flop wedge style, while Keaton, Ripa, and Swift are all fans of the trending Mary Jane silhouette. The royals even appreciate a bit of height on their sandals: Kate Middleton has worn a wedge espadrille, similar to the Soda flatforms, many times.

If all of the social media buzz, celebrities, and expert stylists haven’t convinced you that your next pair of sandals should be this popular style, the 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings may change your mind. One shopper said the sandals were "comfortable right out of the box" and required no break-in time. Plus, they had “no blisters” after first wear. Another reviewer agrees that the shoes are "super comfortable" and "lightweight," adding that the straps are "really soft." A final shopper called the platforms "very well-made" and said they were "comfortable to stand in without your feet hurting."

If you want a versatile sandal that is "comfortable right out of the box," Soda's $40 Espadrille Flatform is the shoe for you.

