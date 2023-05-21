This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Style Is a Go-To for Summer, and Amazon’s Best-Selling Pair Is Just $40

Shoppers say the platform sandal is “comfortable right out of the box.”

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 @ 09:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal
Photo:

Amazon

The Y2K era and the (almost) return of the early 2000s show Lizzie McGuire single-handedly brought back the platform sandal just in time for summer. It perfectly captures the essence of a bygone era while infusing it with a modern-day twist that makes it feel new and relevant. So it makes sense why personal stylist Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle that the elevated sandal would be the shoe of the season. The details leading in the reimagining of this shoe include vibrant colors, intriguing prints, and the design itself, with flatforms being added to the mix (as opposed to its more wedged predecessor). If you’re looking for a style like this to add to your summer wardrobe, Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s wedge sandal is just what you need.

Available in sizes 5.5 to 11, the Espadrille Flatform Sandals from Soda come in 20 different color and print options, such as black, animal print, speckled, and metallic. The ankle strap features an easy on-and-off buckle that keeps the sandal fitting securely and comfortably, while the rubber platform sits at a modest 1.5 inches high — giving you a little extra height without weighing you down.

Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The platform sandal style has garnered over 100 million views under #platformsandals on TikTok; plus, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Diane Keaton, Kelly Ripa, and Taylor Swift have worn the shoe recently, styling their own chunky soles with everything from Barbiecore-approved mini dresses to simple jeans and T-shirts. Not to mention, platforms come in all shapes and styles, and there is a design that works for everyone. Hudgens wore a more casual flip-flop wedge style, while Keaton, Ripa, and Swift are all fans of the trending Mary Jane silhouette. The royals even appreciate a bit of height on their sandals: Kate Middleton has worn a wedge espadrille, similar to the Soda flatforms, many times.

If all of the social media buzz, celebrities, and expert stylists haven’t convinced you that your next pair of sandals should be this popular style, the 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings may change your mind. One shopper said the sandals were "comfortable right out of the box" and required no break-in time. Plus, they had “no blisters” after first wear. Another reviewer agrees that the shoes are "super comfortable" and "lightweight," adding that the straps are "really soft." A final shopper called the platforms "very well-made" and said they were "comfortable to stand in without your feet hurting."

If you want a versatile sandal that is "comfortable right out of the box," Soda's $40 Espadrille Flatform is the shoe for you.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

34DDD Supportive Bikini
People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini
Editor-Approved Oversized Button-Down
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This $24 Oversized Button-Down in Every Color for Summer
Woman Wearing Black Shapewear from Target
Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand
Related Articles
Rent the Runway sale on Amazon
Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Editor Picks
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazonâs Top Best-Selling Breezy Dress Comes In 39 Styles and Itâs âPerfect For Summerâ
This “Light and Airy” Amazon Dress Is “Perfect for Summer” — and on Sale for Just $33
Elle Fanning Joined ZoÃ« Kravitz in Embracing This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Elle Fanning Joined Zoë Kravitz in Embracing This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Kim and KhloÃ© Kardashian Twinned in the Itty Bitty Shoes That Have Been Around for Years
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in This Itty-Bitty Shoe Style That Makes Any Outfit Look Sexy
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Helen Mirren in Green Smock Dress
Helen Mirren Just Reminded Me About This Ultra-Flattering Design Detail That Guarantees a Perfect Fit
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023âs Biggest Bikini Trend
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend
Gigi Hadid Keeps Wearing the Sporty Dad Sandals That Shoppers Call the "Best Summer Shoes"
The Sporty Dad Sandal Brand Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly Wear Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the Classic Summer Sneakers That Go With Virtually Any Outfit
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend People Love to Hate
Best Places to Buy Shoes of 2023
We Found the 17 Best Online Retailers of 2023 to Buy Shoes
Diane von Furstenberg Skechers
Diane von Furstenberg Launched Bold Sneakers and Sandals With the Comfy Brand That’s Making a Comeback
Spanx Memorial Day Sale
Spanx Quietly Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale, Including the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen’s Anti-Summer Outfit Features Very Classic Warm-Weather Shoes
Olivia Wilde Adidas Shoes
The Platform Version of This Comfy Sneaker Olivia Wilde Wears on Repeat Is My New Summer Go-To