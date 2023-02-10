I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient

Snag it for 50 percent off.

Sophie Wirt
Published on February 10, 2023

Cosrx snail mucin sale
Getty Images

I can hardly resist the siren song of butter-drenched escargot. I’m also a pescetarian; whether slurping snails is a foible in my commitment to meat-free living remains unclear (mollusks fall into a gray area, as far as I’m concerned). In a similar snail-related vein, snail secretion is very much within my skincare routine. Specifically, by way of CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reigns supreme among the few secretion-spiked formulas I’ve tried. Emily Ratajkowski also uses the product, having previously noted that it calms her “freaked out” skin. Intrigued? Snag a serum for yourself while it’s on sale. For a limited time, the CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is half off, now $13 per bottle.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

Shop now; $13 (Originally $25), amazon.com

The CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a hydrating, soothing, serum-like product that deeply moisturizes all skin types. The star ingredient, snail secretion, delivers a hydrating, skin-plumping effect and silky-smooth feel. It also soothes dry, flaky skin, and is suitable for sensitive skin types.

ICYMI: Snail mucin, or snail secretion, is a skincare ingredient hailing from South Korea, as popularized by K-beauty. The ingredient is highly hydrating, according to scientific research, and additional studies suggest snail secretion can support collagen production, plus reduce the appearance of wrinkles over time. Mucin is also notably skin-soothing thanks to its natural allantoin content; formulated with an impressive 96 percent concentration of miraculous mucin, the CosRX serum is brimming with the multitasking ingredient. 

Another key player is sodium hyaluronate, a derivative of hyaluronic acid, which quenches skin thanks to its humectant properties. In addition to including two stellar skincare ingredients, the CosRX formula nixes many potential skin irritants, including fragrance, rendering it all the more suitable for sensitive skin types. 

If you’re wondering how snail secretion feels on the skin, yes, this serum feels slimy when dispensed and slightly sticky when applied. Within a few minutes of application, however, it absorbs, leaving skin ultra-silky. Thanks to its hydrating power, it also delivers a dewy, plump appearance and functions as a lightweight, layerable base for my ensuing skincare products. Even my foundation glides more smoothly post-use.

Ratajkowski and I are hardly alone in using the CosRX 96% Snail Mucin Essence serum; it’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4.6-star rating and over 24,000 reviews that are supported by seemingly endless acclaim. One shopper who’s on their second bottle calls the serum “very hydrating,” noting that it’s excellent for moisturizing in the wintertime when skin tends to feel extra-dry. Another reviewer who has eczema-prone skin is impressed by the formula’s gentleness: “I'm super sensitive to what I put on my face,” they share, “[but] this stuff did not irritate it at all.” Singing the serum’s praises, they add, “My face really does have a natural glow and it’s so smooth and soft.” 

Notably, no snails are harmed in the making of the mucin essence, which is advertised as cruelty-free. According to the brand, the mucin is “obtained in a safe” and favorable environment for snails, after which the secretions are “processed as a cosmetic material” and added to the final product. 

If silky-smooth, hydrated skin is of interest, shop the highly acclaimed snail mucin serum from CosRX while it’s still 50 percent off.

