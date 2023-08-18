A 67-Year-Old Said They Can’t Believe How “Beautiful” and “Supportive” This Lacy $15 Amazon Bra Is

Be honest — how long does it take you to remove your bra when you get home? If you say “15 seconds,” we definitely just became fast friends. No matter how comfortable my bra is — and I’ve found a few that aren’t too terrible — I’m still taking it off the second I walk through the door, especially if it’s got underwire. But the fact that the Smart and Sexy Signature Lace Unlined Bra has more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, many of which point to its comfort level, means it’s one I’m angling to try. Oh, and did I mention it’s on sale for $15?

As someone with 38DD boobs, it’s pretty imperative that I find bras that are not only comfortable, but offer superior support. It’s really just a bonus if said bra happens to offer a little bit of allure, too. The Smart and Sexy bra takes all of those features to the next level, thanks to the allover lace in soft and stretchy nylon. The underwire style is unlined, and features adjustable shoulder straps and a double hook-and-eye back closure, while a pretty little diamond drop detail at the center adds a sparkly flourish. Not only is it available in a variety of 19 beautiful hues, from bright pink and fiery red to dove gray and rich teal, but it’s designed for larger chests, with sizes ranging from 32Ct to 46DDD.

But, back to those 15,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers of all ages have left glowing reviews for this bra, including more mature customers. A 67-year-old who has “never had a bra that fits this well” said this “beautiful, comfortable, and supportive” bra is so perfect for her 44DDD boobs, she owns it in four different colors. A shopper over 50 said “sizing is perfect,” and the full coverage design “keeps things in place,” while a 59-year-old shopper said it hugs and supports her “in all the right places.” And, a 76-year-old shopper said the bra makes her body “look and feel good,” while a 71-year-old said it’s “comfortable without hurting” her 46DDD chest.

I’ll admit I typically avoid underwire styles in favor of more comfortable wireless ones, but the multiple raves for this bra’s comfort and support have me changing my tune. One 55-year-old shopper who usually cuts out the wires of bras said it offers a “natural round and feminine shape” and is even the “first” comfortable underwire bra she’s ever found. Another shopper who, like me, has “been avoiding underwire bras” for the last few years not only said the Smart and Sexy bra “felt great” and made their chest “look good,” but that they loved it so much they ordered it in four more colors so they “had one for each weekday.”

If you’re on the lookout for a sexy yet supportive underwire bra that won’t break the bank, the Smart and Sexy Signature Lace Unlined Bra is definitely worth a try. Pick up one (or four) for yourself while it’s on sale for $15 at Amazon.