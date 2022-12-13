These Are the Only Hair Ties I Use to Create a Pineapple

No breakage over here, baby!

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 07:00AM
ALL NATURAL: These Are the Only Hair Ties I Use to Create a Pineapple
Photo:

Slip/ InStyle

One of my favorite things about my hair is the amount of space it takes up — and I don't take that for granted.

I'm blessed with a full, thick mane of curls and there's nothing I love more than wearing it out. However, when wash day is near, or the weather is too hot, or I just need my hair off my shoulders, a pineapple is a great alternative style. The only downfall? Traditional elastic hair ties often cause tension, snag, then lead to breakage, and ain't nobody got time for that.

Thankfully, Slip had the good sense to make to make silk-lined mini scrunchies. These give me the best of both worlds: a gorgeous hair tie that also won't break off or damage my strands.

"Your hair won't snag and break because [silk] allows your hair to glide along softly," Erinn Courtney, a StyleSeat Hairstylist and Natural Haircare Professional, previously told InStyle.

Silk
Courtesy.

To shop: $39; sephora.com

To create my pineapple, I start off by applying some gel around the perimeter of my hair. Next, I take a hard brush and sweep my hair upwards, using my opposite hand to catch the hair. Afterwards, I take my Slip hair tie and wrap it around about three times (while it is more protective than a traditional elastic, I also don't want to create tension around my hair line, so it's important to make sure it's not too tight either way).

Once I'm done, I take a second to adjust my curly ponytail and voilà.

When I'm ready to take my hair down, I never see the usual breakage or experience the pulling I'm used to from traditional elastics. So, it's no wonder why Slip has become a staple in my styling routine — and will be for years to come.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Tie Dye NYC Look
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll
Your Comprehensive Guide to Curling Irons
Your Comprehensive Guide to Curling Irons
Gigi Hadid Etica Jeans
Gigi Hadid and I Both Love This Ultra-Flattering Denim Brand That’s About to Sell Out at Nordstrom
ALL NATURAL: This Shampoo and Conditioner Combo Has Given Me the Smoothest Hair of My Life
This Shampoo and Conditioner Combo Has Given Me the Smoothest Hair of My Life
Gray Hair
How to Make Silver Hair Pop, According to Experts
ALL NATURAL: If You Want Long Hair in 2023, Start Using Chebe
If You Want Long Hair in 2023, Start Using Chebe
Morrocanoil Hair Treatment Review
I Rediscovered This Beloved Argan Oil Hair Treatment, and My Locks Have Never Been Shinier
Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Glitter This Holiday Season and Beyond
5 Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Glitter This Holiday Season and Beyond
JVN Nourishing Shine Drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
The 8 Best Linen Dresses of 2022
The 8 Best Linen Dresses for an Effortlessly Chic Look
Oribe Volume Shampoo Review
This Hair Stylist-Approved Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Volumizes My Fine, Stick-Straight Strands
The 11 Best Glitter Eyeshadows for Becoming the Shining Star That You Are
The 11 Best Glitter Eyeshadows of 2022
Best Curly Hair Products
The 10 Best Curly Hair Products To Create a Full, Frizz-Free Routine
Luxury Hair Accessories Are Gonna Have a Moment in 2023
Luxury Hair Accessories Are Going to Have a Moment in 2023
The Best Glitter Eyeshadows That Will Elevate Any Makeup Look
How to Use Glitter for Show-Stopping Makeup Looks
ALL NATURAL: Everyone's Doing a Silk Press Right Now â So Make Sure You've Got This Serum on Deck
Everyone's Doing a Silk Press Right Now — So Make Sure You've Got This Serum on Deck