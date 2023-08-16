The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow

Fans rave that they’re “ultra soothing and tightening.”

Published on August 16, 2023

Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
It’s a universally acknowledged truth that some nights of sleep will be better than others. Thankfully, under-eye masks and patches have become commonplace in recent years to make it look like you got the eight hours of z’s you wish you did. There are eye masks for every conceivable problem out there: puffiness, eye bags, dullness and more. Even Jessica Alba and Megan Fox are fans, because who among us, including celebrities, doesn’t need a little under-eye help every now and then? If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for temporary firming, brightening and depuffing, you’ll want to consider Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, which are currently 25 percent off at Dermstore through tomorrow. 

Using ingredients from mineral-rich Iceland, the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels deliver instant results. The elastin in the gels can help with firmness, and hexapeptide — a synthetic peptide — can help with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Antioxidants such as ginkgo biloba help depuff and brighten by increasing blood flow. There’s even a proprietary blend in these eye patches called Icelandic Complex, which includes Icelandic glacial water, arctic cloudberry, cranberry seed oil and other ingredients rich in vitamins and antioxidants. The overall result is a temporary glow that’s brightening and tightening.

You can snag the patches for $26 at Dermstore with the code CHEERS at checkout.

Dermstore skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Dermstore

The eye gels, which come in a pack of eight, are easy to apply; you simply unwrap them, affix them to your under-eyes, and go about your business for 10 minutes or so. They work quickly to temporarily set your eyes straight so you can look your best even when you don’t feel your best. 

The reviews are fittingly glowing, with one shopper calling out that they’re “instant gratification,” working “quickly and effectively.” Another reviewer stated that they were “ultra soothing and tightening” with “no eye irritation or itchiness” — perfect for “ultra-sensitive skin that needs a hydrating, firming boost.” A third shopper said that they “feel luxurious” and that they level up and “keep them in the fridge” for when they “look exhausted.” 

“I was pleasantly surprised that these actually de-puff that delicate area and make me look refreshed after not-so-great sleep,” raved another fan. “Ten minutes, some serum, and a couple dabs of concealer later, and I look and feel put together and ready to face the day.”

If you’re down to get some instant eye relief courtesy of some powerful Icelandic ingredients, head to Dermstore quickly and add the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels to your cart for less with the code CHEERS.

