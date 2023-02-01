I’ve Been Waiting for This Skin-Firming, Line-Reducing Serum to Go on Sale — and It Finally Is

In the realm of fluff-free, truly efficacious skincare brands, SkinMedica reigns supreme. Owned by Allergan Aesthetics — parent and purveyor of Botox Cosmetic and Juvéderm — the brand boasts the scientific street cred you’d expect from a pharmaceutical company skincare line. As a former Allergan employee — where I researched and reported on aesthetics and skincare, including SkinMedica products — I can attest to the scientific standards and carefulness with which product claims are governed and disseminated. In other words: no nonsense, all results.

Former brand affiliation aside, I am an absolute apostle of the SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum — as are beauty industry colleagues, dermatologists I’ve consulted, and a friend in her 60s who passes for one of my peers (for context, I’ll be 30 next month. Incidentally, I’m still asked for my ID card at liquor stores, and reckon TNS is partially to thank.) As is true of many miraculous anti-aging serums, TNS is pricey. A prime example of getting what you pay for, however, it’s arguably the best anti-aging serum money can buy. I’m constantly on watch for a TNS sale, usually to no avail. To my surprise, however, it’s almost $30 off right now.



The SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum is an ultra-effective, highly-potent anti-aging serum that delivers wholeheartedly on its claims: It fades fine lines and deep wrinkles, improves skin tone and texture, and restores youthful-looking plumpness — with visible results in as little as two weeks.

Within the formula are a few anti-aging superstars, including protective antioxidants, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and skin-plumping peptides. The real magic, however, is attributable to an ingredient known as growth factor (GF). GF is a naturally occurring protein inherent to firm, youthful skin. First discovered in the ‘60s, it has since been finessed into a topical, skincare-friendly form, where it’s proved promising in proliferating collagen-producing cells — in turn, restoring youthful plumpness and virtually turning back time in terms of skin aging.

The TNS Advanced+ formula delivers its ingredients via two chambers, each of which houses a unique component of the formula. The pump-top bottle emits a measured supply from each chamber in a single push, making it easy to mix prior to patting it on the skin. The serum is fragrance-free, lightweight, and non-greasy, and requires twice-daily application for best results.

One shopper, who calls the serum “amazing” says the “results are worth the price.” Another reviewer says the serum is “probably the best product I’ve ever used.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a 43-year-old InStyle writer previously wrote that TNS Advanced+ “truly works better than any other product I have tried,” adding that it “comes close” to Botox in terms of anti-aging results.

If you’re interested in snagging the ultimate anti-aging serum, shop SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum while it’s on a rare sale.

