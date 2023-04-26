I Have Chronic Eye Bags, but These Powerful Brightening Masks Shrink and De-Puff My Skin

Published on April 26, 2023

The condition of my under eyes is so perpetually bad that even a great and effective eye cream is not enough — the dark circles, puffiness, and dullness need all the help they can get. As such, I try the dozens of eye masks that make their way to me every month. Most of the time these treatments are simply okay — they don’t do any harm, but they don’t make huge improvements, either. There are a couple of exceptions, however, one of which is SkinMedica’s Instant Bright Eye Mask

I was hopeful about SkinMedica’s under-eye masks. Besides being founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Richard Fitzpatrick, SkinMedica’s parent company is Allergan, the maker of Botox. I was rewarded for my optimism over these eye patches very quickly. It took only one use for me to be convinced of their efficacy thanks to the way they de-puffed, hydrated, and plumped my under eyes while neutralizing my dark circles. 

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com and dermstore.com

A $50 box comes with six pairs of SkinMedica Eye Masks. They sit firmly in place (absolutely no sliding), and impart a cooling sensation, and after about five minutes, the eye masks felt like they were vacuum-shrinking my eye bags. There are three ingredients responsible for these benefits, according to the brand — golden root, baker’s yeast extract, and golden herb extract. It’s an antioxidant- and moisture-rich formula that brightens and strengthens under-eye skin. 

I use these SkinMedica masks on days when I’m so puffy that I don’t look like myself or when my dark-circle genetics get the best of me. After 15 minutes my eyes feel tight, smooth, fine-line-free, and brighter. 

Dozens of reviewers on Amazon and Dermstore have had similarly astounding results. One reviewer agreed with me, saying “they help so much with puffiness.” Another wrote it’s the key to getting ready for the day when you haven’t gotten much sleep. A third reviewer commented that after taking these off, “[their] skin was noticeably smoother… moisturized and plump.”

Head to Amazon or Dermstore for a six-pack of the SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Masks. 

