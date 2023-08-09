My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off

Shoppers call it “the best” plumping serum they’ve used.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
Photo:

Dermstore / InStyle

I’m a huge proponent of cosmetic injectables. I’ve been treated with Juvéderm, a hyaluronic acid filler, and Botox for five years — all with wonderfully plump, smooth results. Maintenance is key, as treatment results are temporary. Arguably, stellar skincare is an equally important component in the quest for the plumpest, smoothest complexion possible. 

Of course, topical products hardly rival the results an injectable treatment delivers. That said, I swear the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator — a serum that hails from the makers of Juvéderm and Botox — supercharges my in-office treatment results. The formula, which plumps fine lines and delivers a dewy, youthful-looking complexion in moments, is a staple in my regime, and a must-have for maintaining some semblance of lineless, plump skin when my injectable results begin to visibly wane between appointments.

SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

Dermstore

As is often true for standout skincare products, the HA5 serum — and SkinMedica products as a whole — rarely go on sale. So, when I spotted my beloved serum (plus other essentials from the clinical-grade skin care brand) on discount, I was compelled to spread the word. For a limited time, you shop my favorite serum and other SkinMedica staples for 20 percent off at Dermstore during its sitewide Anniversary Sale. Simply use the code CHEERS at checkout. 

The SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator is a highly quenching serum that relies on skincare’s superhero hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid, to plump fine lines and impart a dewy, youthful glow. While there are many hyaluronic acid serums on the market, SkinMedica’s bottle has the upperhand, per many skincare pros and beauty buff friends who’ve sworn, as I do, that it enlivens dry, tired skin. Moreover, InStyle crowned it one of the best hyaluronic acid serums thanks to the ultra-substantial hydration it imparts, even for the driest skin types. 

The key difference is the formula’s varied forms of hyaluronic acid, which includes five different molecular weights, hence its title. The quintuplet contained in HA5 is a “proprietary blend”that t can “immediately smooth fine lines and wrinkles,”Christina Tewfik, a physician assistant at SkinSpirt, tells InStyle. Moreover, she says it can proliferate your body’s own hyaluronic acid over time.

Furthermore, five molecule types means multi-level hydration: Products with “differing molecular weights help moisturize each layer of the skin,” dermatologist Dr. Alison Leer, M.D. explains to InStyle. Specifically, “higher molecular weights stay on the skin's surface and can help retain moisture by forming a protective barrier,” she says, while “lower molecular weights can provide moisture to the deeper levels of the skin.” Ultimately, this means longer-lasting hydration and perceptible plumpness. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the formula features peptides, which firm lax skin over time.

One shopper, who has been using SkinMedic’s serum for five years, calls it “superb” for moisturizing their mature skin, dubbing it “worth its weight in gold.” Another shopper feels “rejuvenated” post-use, while another reviewer says the serum “makes [their] face look so plump, smooth, and hydrated.” Finally, another shopper calls HA5 “hands down the best hyaluronic acid [serum they’ve] ever used,” citing “softer and smoother” skin, plus “zero” forehead lines. 

Dermstore SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

Dermstore

In the realm of line-fighting, I’d be remiss not to mention SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum, which is also 20 percent off and an absolute non-negotiable component of my anti-aging routine. As one InStyle writer noted, the formula “ actually comes close” to delivering the line-lessening effects of Botox. FWIW: I tuck it away when my skincare-loving friends visit, as it’s the one product too precious to share. Packed with a blend of growth factors, among other derm-approved anti-agers, it is, IMO, worth its price tag — particularly on sale. 

Shop the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator and SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum while they’re 20 percent off at Dermstore with the code CHEERS at checkout. If you’re in the market for powerful skincare that delivers on its skin-plumping promises, SkinMedica’s serums will not disappoint.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
If My Mom's Not Wearing A Dress It's This Romper With A Flattering Waist Snatching Detail
My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail
Italy Swimwear Picks
I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most
Related Articles
Olay Eye Cream Amazon
80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
Asterwood Triple Repair Serum
Shoppers Report Faded Forehead Lines, Laugh Lines, and Crow’s Feet With This $24 Amazon Serum
Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Glycolic Acid Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin
Body Serum
I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation
Vitamin C Serum Amazon Sun Damage
Shoppers With “Dry, Mature Skin” Say This Brightening Serum Visibly Fades Sun Damage and Age Spots
Paulas Choice 50-year-old Amazon Shopper Reviews
This Line-Smoothing Serum Makes “Crow’s Feet and Lip Wrinkles Disappear,” According to Mature Shoppers
Anti Aging Cream
Shoppers Call This Brightening Eye Cream "Youth in a Bottle" — and It's on Sale for a Few More Days
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser
Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Cleanser Makes Skin “Brighter” and Firmer in Weeks
Bye Bye Lines Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Serum From a Brand My 71-Year-Old Mom Loves Is “the Secret to No More Wrinkles”
Sunday Riley Sale
My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale
Humidity Setting Powder
I Have Super Oily Skin, but This Filter-Like Powder Keeps Me Shine-Free Even on Disgustingly Humid Days
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
Kiehls Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
This On-Sale Face Mask Makes Aging Skin Look “10 Years Younger,” According to Shoppers
RoC Facewash
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing