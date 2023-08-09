My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off

I’m a huge proponent of cosmetic injectables. I’ve been treated with Juvéderm, a hyaluronic acid filler, and Botox for five years — all with wonderfully plump, smooth results. Maintenance is key, as treatment results are temporary. Arguably, stellar skincare is an equally important component in the quest for the plumpest, smoothest complexion possible.

Of course, topical products hardly rival the results an injectable treatment delivers. That said, I swear the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator — a serum that hails from the makers of Juvéderm and Botox — supercharges my in-office treatment results. The formula, which plumps fine lines and delivers a dewy, youthful-looking complexion in moments, is a staple in my regime, and a must-have for maintaining some semblance of lineless, plump skin when my injectable results begin to visibly wane between appointments.

As is often true for standout skincare products, the HA5 serum — and SkinMedica products as a whole — rarely go on sale. So, when I spotted my beloved serum (plus other essentials from the clinical-grade skin care brand) on discount, I was compelled to spread the word. For a limited time, you shop my favorite serum and other SkinMedica staples for 20 percent off at Dermstore during its sitewide Anniversary Sale. Simply use the code CHEERS at checkout.

The SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator is a highly quenching serum that relies on skincare’s superhero hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid, to plump fine lines and impart a dewy, youthful glow. While there are many hyaluronic acid serums on the market, SkinMedica’s bottle has the upperhand, per many skincare pros and beauty buff friends who’ve sworn, as I do, that it enlivens dry, tired skin. Moreover, InStyle crowned it one of the best hyaluronic acid serums thanks to the ultra-substantial hydration it imparts, even for the driest skin types.

The key difference is the formula’s varied forms of hyaluronic acid, which includes five different molecular weights, hence its title. The quintuplet contained in HA5 is a “proprietary blend”that t can “immediately smooth fine lines and wrinkles,”Christina Tewfik, a physician assistant at SkinSpirt, tells InStyle. Moreover, she says it can proliferate your body’s own hyaluronic acid over time.

Furthermore, five molecule types means multi-level hydration: Products with “differing molecular weights help moisturize each layer of the skin,” dermatologist Dr. Alison Leer, M.D. explains to InStyle. Specifically, “higher molecular weights stay on the skin's surface and can help retain moisture by forming a protective barrier,” she says, while “lower molecular weights can provide moisture to the deeper levels of the skin.” Ultimately, this means longer-lasting hydration and perceptible plumpness. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the formula features peptides, which firm lax skin over time.

One shopper, who has been using SkinMedic’s serum for five years, calls it “superb” for moisturizing their mature skin, dubbing it “worth its weight in gold.” Another shopper feels “rejuvenated” post-use, while another reviewer says the serum “makes [their] face look so plump, smooth, and hydrated.” Finally, another shopper calls HA5 “hands down the best hyaluronic acid [serum they’ve] ever used,” citing “softer and smoother” skin, plus “zero” forehead lines.

In the realm of line-fighting, I’d be remiss not to mention SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum, which is also 20 percent off and an absolute non-negotiable component of my anti-aging routine. As one InStyle writer noted, the formula “ actually comes close” to delivering the line-lessening effects of Botox. FWIW: I tuck it away when my skincare-loving friends visit, as it’s the one product too precious to share. Packed with a blend of growth factors, among other derm-approved anti-agers, it is, IMO, worth its price tag — particularly on sale.

Shop the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator and SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum while they’re 20 percent off at Dermstore with the code CHEERS at checkout. If you’re in the market for powerful skincare that delivers on its skin-plumping promises, SkinMedica’s serums will not disappoint.