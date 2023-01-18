The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion, and It's the Best I've Tried

The SkinMedica treatment effectively tightened my crepey skin.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
Published on January 18, 2023

During my thirties, sagging skin wasn’t really an issue for me. However, sometime soon after passing the big four-oh landmark, I began noticing that the skin on some areas of my body was starting to look, well, crepey. After trying a few products that aided in hydrating my skin but did little to smooth it, in September I received an invitation to a roundtable discussion about one of the latest additions to the SkinMedica line, the Firm and Tone Lotion, an anti-aging body treatment to correct this very issue. Ever since I first started using the pricey treatment, I have felt more comfortable in my skin. 

While many other companies promise results, SkinMedica is one of the few I really trust. Why? Not only was the brand founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Richard Fitzpatrick in 1999 as a scientifically-based skincare line, but its parent company is Allergan, the pharmaceutical powerhouse behind Botox and CoolSculpting. While other brands spend a good portion of their budget on advertising, SkinMedica invests in skin biology through preclinical studies.

I started using the Firm and Tone treatment in September on my arms and thighs, the two areas where my skin sags the most. I applied the lotion, which glides on very easily and dissolves quickly, twice daily. I love the smell, which is light but citrusy. I experienced zero irritation and my skin felt quite hydrated, even after using the product for a day. Almost immediately I started noticing a difference, and after just four weeks of use on my arms, the crepiness was much less pronounced. Because thigh skin is thicker, it took a little longer to notice the smoothing effect, but after 12 weeks the tightening effect is evident.  After four-plus months I can honestly say that the lotion works wonders and lives up to its $165 price tag.

SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body

Amazon

Shop now: $149 (Originally $165); amazon.com or $165; dermstore.com

Dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine, Mona Gohara, MD, explains to InStyle that body skin aging begins as early as 25 and continues to thin as you get older. As the skin becomes thinner and sags, it starts to get that crepey look. She recommends the SkinMedica lotion to her clients as both a standalone and supplemental treatment for those who undergo body contouring treatments, including CoolSculpting and Cooltone. “It is clinically proven to diminish the look of crepey skin, address uneven skin texture, improve the appearance of body skin firmness and tone, and improve the look of sagging skin,” she says. 

Gohora breaks down the nourishing formula, which includes green microalgae and shitake mushroom extracts to “support extracellular matrix proteins, including collagen and elastin,” coffee arabica seed oil, which enhances “skin elasticity and firmness by supporting collagen levels,” caffeine, to help smooth and rejuvenate skin, and hydrolyzed rice protein, which “helps detoxify stressed skin,” she says. 

The product is relatively new, so shopper reviews are just starting to trickle in. One Amazon reviewer in her seventies claims that after using the product for just two weeks, the crepey skin on her arms and stomach was “almost entirely gone.” 

Clearly the biggest con about this product is the price, but from my many years as a beauty editor, I have come to the conclusion that generally, most effective treatments aren’t cheap. My advice? Invest in the SkinMedica Firm and Tone treatment — you won’t regret it.

