This One-of-a-Kind Anti-Aging Cream Is Backed by 15 Years of Research, and 60-Year-Olds Give It High Praise

I often wonder when my skin will begin to reflect my lifestyle choices. I partake in having a cocktail more frequently than the CDC recommends, take up after-dinner cigarettes anytime I travel to Europe, and maintain a selection of Ben and Jerry’s in my freezer at all times. All of these habits, per board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham, can increase the production of skin-agers known as Advanced Glycation End Products (A.G.E.) — a byproduct of a biological process known as glycation.

Simply put, glycation “causes skin AGEs to accumulate, resulting in wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dullness, and decreased function of skin,” per a 2022 study. Moreover, “AGEs trigger the crosslinking of collagen and elastin,” which, in turn, “results in a decrease in skin elasticity and an increase in stiffness, thereby promoting wrinkles,” the study noted.

In my years of writing about skincare, I’ve been curious about glycation; I hadn’t, however, seen a product designed specifically to address the issue — until recently, when SkinCeuticalslaunched its A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced moisturizer..

SkinCeuticals

Shop now: $185; skinceuticals.com

The SkinCeuticals A.G.E. interrupter Advanced is a clinical-grade anti-aging face cream with glycation-fighting ingredients at the forefront. Dr. Ingraham tells InStyle that it “addresses all stages of the multi-phase glycation process, preventing future A.G.E. formation, and correcting existing signs of damage.” Specifically, the cream firms sagging skin, improves skin tone, and softens the appearance of deep wrinkles, particularly those on the forehead, around the eyes, and around the mouth.

Fans of the brand may recall a similar-sounding product, the A.G.E. Interruptor, which launched in 2008 and is now discontinued. Consider the A.G.E. interrupter Advanced an upgraded version: According to Dr. Ingraham, it’s “formulated with more potent and efficacious ingredients than its predecessor,” and is backed by over 15 years of glycation-focused research.

Notable ingredients include glycyrrhetinic acid, “a therapeutic ingredient known for its anti-inflammatory properties​,” Dr. Ingraham shares. Moreover, the ingredient can “enhance skin’s radiance to counter dull, sallow tone linked to A.G.E. accumulation​.” Ultra-potent antioxidants from blueberry and pomegranate extracts are also present in the formula, which fend off skin-aging free radicals.

SkinCeuticals, as with any clinical-grade skincare sold at dermatologists’ offices, is on the pricier side. That said, any SkinCeuticals product I’ve tried has proved worthy of its relatively steep price tag. Incidentally, after using the A.G.E. Interruptor for a few weeks, I can confirm that a little bit of product goes a long way, making it a longer-lasting product than most. I look forward to applying the cream each morning — not only because it delivers a sense of security amidst my skin-aging habits, but it’s also a sensorial joy, thanks to a balmy consistency with a comforting, satin-like feel on the skin. It layers beautifully with other skincare products and under makeup.

Shoppers, many of whom have been using the predecessor formula for years, praise the improved A.G.E. Interruptor formula. One 62-year-old customer said their face feels “firmer” and they’ve noticed improved texture thanks to the cream. Another shopper, who is over 65, reported smoother and softer skin after using the product for a month. Similarly, yet another shopper over 65 who has used the cream for a month reported “significant improvement” in “skin clarity,” plus “tightening and reduction” of their fine lines.

For an anti-aging cream with serious science on its side and clinical-grade results, shop SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced.