What Skincare Tools Are Safe to Use in the Eye Area?

We’re all exhausted and skin-wise, that tiredness manifests into puffiness, under-eye bags, and dark circles. So when those tried and true eye creams aren’t cutting it and you don’t want to go anywhere near a needle, it might be time to turn to skincare eye tools so that you can at least attempt to look more awake.

The benefits of skincare tools for the under-eye area are plenty. Taylor Worden, esthetician and founder of Taylor Worden Skin, says the main benefit to start using these tools is to help reduce puffiness, increase blood circulation, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But how to pick safe ones to use requires some research and there are a few important things to note before putting anything near your eyes.

Worden says that no matter what tool you end up using, it is imperative you always read directions. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, agrees and recommends always cleaning your devices after every use (she says makeup, dead skin cells, sebum, and more can accumulate and harbor bacteria and yeast, which will lead to more problems), never use a device over skin that is inflamed or infected or risk it getting worse, and always use products to support the skin barrier.

So, with all that in mind, both Worden and Dr. King give their recs of what you should use. Below, see the best — and safest — skincare tools for your under-eye area.

LED Light

While more research needs to be done, Dr. King says using LED light for your under-eye area may have many benefits. Red LED light, she says, is believed by some experts to promote collagen production and help reverse some signs of aging, such as fine lines and dark circles. Blue LED light, she says, is most often used to treat acne. She explains that may it reduces activity in the sebaceous glands, which are responsible for our skin’s oil production. She also says that it may also kill bacteria that causes acne.

It is completely fine to use LED light — particularly blue light —for the under-eye area as long you wear eye protection. Worden’s pick is the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite EyeCare Pro, which is FDA-approved and safe enough for eyes to wear on its own. It

Ice Globes

Known for their de-puffing and rejuvenating abilities, handheld ice globes skincare tools for the under-eye area that are worth looking for. Dr. King recommends looking for ergonomic design, shape, and size and likes the Dermstore Collection Set or the Kiramoon Moon Globes. Worden likes something like Angela Caglia’s Gold Cryo Facial Set, which is shaped to fit the contours of your face and provides prolonged cooling therapy as you move the tool around.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning offers gentle physical exfoliation to remove fine hair and dead skin cells for a smoother and brighter complexion. Dr. King says you definitely dermaplane around the eye area, just be careful about where you put the blade. “This can be done over the bony area under the eyes,” she says. “[But] not above that.”

To do this is pretty easy. You’ll want to cleanse skin with a gentle, nonirritating cleanser (she says no actives like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, lactic acid, or glycolic acid) and then pat the skin until it’s dry. With a clean dermaplane blade, use short strokes while holding the skin taut making sure you don’t go over any area more than once. She says you’ll also want to avoid using it on sensitive parts of the skin like your eyelids or lips or areas you don’t want to lose hair like the eyebrows and hairline.

She recommends the Hollywood Browzer, which she says has safety features to help avoid cuts, nicks, irritation, and over-exfoliation.

Microneedling

Dr. King says that an at-home dermaroller gives you the ability to microneedle at home. Though the needles will not penetrate as deeply as in-office microneedling treatments to stimulate collagen, she says the needles will be deep enough for skin care ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin. “At-home microneedling is generally safe because the needles are only 0.25 mm in depth,” she says. “The risks are if someone overdoes it with pressure, or doesn't keep the roller clean, which could cause infection.”

She says to look for a tool with needles that are aligned and evenly spaced. The lightly roll the dermaroller on a dry clean face, moving the roller in one fluid back and forth motion vertically across the face. Then change directions to roll in horizontal diagonal patterns across the face. She says not to roll over eyelids, nose, or lips and you’ll want to hold off wearing makeup right after. You’ll also want to replace roller heads after 20 uses and be sure to spray rubbing alcohol after each use to disinfect and clean it.

Her pick is Jenny Patinkin's Rose on Rose Derma Roller. “It's well made and helps skincare products perform better by creating thousands of painless micro-channels that enhance product absorption,” she says.

Microdermabrasion

Another form of physical exfoliation, Dr. King says that microdermabrasion can be used in the under-eye area as long as you do it very gently. Luckily at-home options offer you an easy way to do that, usually in the form a of scrub.

“Look for a product with very fine particles and use very gentle pressure, and depending on your skin type, this should be fine,” she says. “If you have very sensitive skin that easily becomes inflamed and irritated, then sticking to chemical exfoliation may be the right answer for you.”

She recommends something like Dove’s Gentle Exfoliating Nourishing Body Wash, which she says gently exfoliates and moisturizes the skin. “It can be used for both body and face,” she says. “The particles are fine and the base contains moisturizing ingredients that support the skin barrier during exfoliation.” Other options she likes include Revision Skincare’s Finishing Touch, Jouviance Exfoliant Gentle Purifying Scrub, and Reflekt 1 Daily Exfoliating Face Wash.

Gua Sha

Facial gua sha is derived from the traditional Chinese practice of gua sha on the body. Using a smooth tool — like a jade or quartz stone —, you stroke your face and neck to improve blood circulation. This all leads to clearer and firmer skin and a more radiant complexion. Using gua sha eye rollers have the same effect and proves to be a simple skincare tool for the under-eye area that is worth it. Worden recommends the Lanshin Sculpting Spoon, which helps drain puffiness.

