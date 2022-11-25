Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute

If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales.

The Skims Black Friday sale is particularly special, considering Skims only offers sales twice a year — and this is one of those times. If you’re looking to score new Kim K bras, panties, clothing, and other best-sellers for less, now’s the time to do so. Items are as low as $22, and people can’t get enough of them. I’m not kidding; shoppers are so head-over-heels for Skims that styles are selling out by the minute. Skims even has a “last few” section that shows what exactly is flying off the virtual shelves. But it’s not just shoppers that are obsessed with the brand; InStyle editors are, too. Editors previously said they wouldn’t “entertain any other option” aside from Skims, as you can “feel the quality” of the clothes. So take it from me: If you want in on this Skims deal, you better act fast.

Best Skims Black Friday Deals



One of my favorite on-sale Skims pieces is this long-sleeve bodysuit. It’s available in nine different shades, with two additional colors already sold out. The scoop neck lets you show a little skin, while the long sleeves keep you cozy during the winter. The light compression also hugs your curves just right.

Skims

Shop now: $52 (Originally $78); skims.com

These super-cozy pants are up next on my list. I personally love the neutral color, and can picture pairing them with just about everything I own. But if the light shade isn't for you, then choose from another of the seven in-stock shades (and yes, I said “in stock” because some have already sold out). They are incredibly snuggly and warm yet breathable.

Skims

Shop now: $54 (Originally $88); skims.com

Shop all of the Skims Black Friday sales here before the sale wraps; or worse, before the styles and colors of your dreams sell out.