Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute

Shop these editor-approved deals before they sell out.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 25, 2022 @ 01:42PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Skims Black Friday Sale Tout
Photo:

Skims

If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales. 

The Skims Black Friday sale is particularly special, considering Skims only offers sales twice a year — and this is one of those times. If you’re looking to score new Kim K bras, panties, clothing, and other best-sellers for less, now’s the time to do so. Items are as low as $22, and people can’t get enough of them. I’m not kidding; shoppers are so head-over-heels for Skims that styles are selling out by the minute. Skims even has a “last few” section that shows what exactly is flying off the virtual shelves. But it’s not just shoppers that are obsessed with the brand; InStyle editors are, too. Editors previously said they wouldn’t “entertain any other option” aside from Skims, as you can “feel the quality” of the clothes. So take it from me: If you want in on this Skims deal, you better act fast.

Best Skims Black Friday Deals


One of my favorite on-sale Skims pieces is this long-sleeve bodysuit. It’s available in nine different shades, with two additional colors already sold out. The scoop neck lets you show a little skin, while the long sleeves keep you cozy during the winter. The light compression also hugs your curves just right. 

Skims Essential Bodysuit

Skims

Shop now: $52 (Originally $78); skims.com

These super-cozy pants are up next on my list. I personally love the neutral color, and can picture pairing them with just about everything I own. But if the light shade isn't for you, then choose from another of the seven in-stock shades (and yes, I said “in stock” because some have already sold out). They are incredibly snuggly and warm yet breathable. 

Skims Cozy Knit Pant

Skims

Shop now: $54 (Originally $88); skims.com

Shop all of the Skims Black Friday sales here before the sale wraps; or worse, before the styles and colors of your dreams sell out. 

Shop More of the Best Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Spanx Black Friday Sale
7 Ultra-Flattering Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From Spanx’s Massive, Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Sweatpants Amazon BF Deal
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are So Soft, 67,700 People Love Them — and They're $10 for Black Friday
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds
Amazon Sweater and Beauty Black Friday Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Gift-Worthy Early Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Oprah Black Friday
22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday
Laneige Lip Mask
This Viral, Kendall Jenner-Approved Lip Mask Starts at $14 Right Now — but It's Selling Out Quickly
Amazon Apple AirPods Deal One-Off
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Apple Headphones Are the ‘It’ Accessory of 2022 — and They’re $100 Less
Tula Black Friday Deal
The Anti-Wrinkle Serum That Made a Customer’s Age "Disappear" Within 3 Days Is Now 30% Off
Editor-Loved Amazon Black Friday Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Amazon Nail Concealer Deal One-Off
The "Magic" Nail Strengthener Loved by Editors and Shoppers Alike Is Now $13 Thanks to a 30% Discount
Target Fashion roundup
Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%
Amazon Fashion BF Deals
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon Today, According to a Shopping Editor
Early BF Hanes Tank
The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday