Amazon’s Best-Selling Fashion Sneaker Is From the Unexpected Shoe Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid

At this point we’ve learned that Martha Stewart can truly do it all. As evidenced by her iconic Sports Illustrated Swim cover shoot, flawless Instagram selfies, and BFF status with Snoop Dogg, the 81-year-old clearly knows a thing or two about living her best life. To one day emulate Stewart’s fabulousness, I’m starting by taking a page from her book when it comes to style. And, if you follow the multi-hyphenate on social media (as you should), you may have noticed she’s been styling a nostalgic shoe brand on repeat lately. As a Skechers ambassador, Stewart is bringing an elevated take to the shoes you may have owned as a kid. If you’re looking to hop back on the Skechers bandwagon, too, you’re in luck: This number one best-selling white sneaker is on sale for just $38 at Amazon right now. 

The Skechers Bobs B Cute style is the “perfect little white sneaker for spring and summer,” as one shopper put it. The canvas shoe has a classic, timeless silhouette that can be paired with virtually any outfit including breezy dresses, jeans, and loungewear this season. It’s built with a memory foam insole for added comfort and supported all-day wear. Plus, it has subtle frayed detailing for an added element of style. While the white colorway is the most popular among Amazon shoppers, the shoes are also available in 28 other styles, all for under $50.  

Skechers Women's 33492 Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $45); amazon.com

As Amazon’s leading best-seller in women’s fashion sneakers, the shoes are clearly loved by customers. The pair has over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, and one shopper even called them the “best everyday shoes” they’ve purchased. A second grade teacher “who stands the majority of the day” said the Skechers sneakers “provide the comfort and support” they need, and they would “order them in every color” if they could. And, a different shopper who has neuropathy in their feet added that the sneakers are the “most comfortable shoes” they own. 

Not only do they feel good, but they look good, too. One reviewer said they “get compliments every time [they] wear them.” And, another shopper said they “dress them up with a cute work outfit” or dress them down “for long walks.” Either way, they match with pretty much everything.  

Be sure to grab the best-selling Skechers Bobs B Cute sneakers ahead of summer while they’re on sale for $38 at Amazon.

