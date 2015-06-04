Are You Ready for a Sister Act Remake?

And you thought you had seen the last of Sister Mary Clarence. That's right, the beloved film Sister Act, which came out back in 1992 and starred Whoopi Goldberg is getting the remake treatment by Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake of the box-office hit, which lead to a 1993 sequel starring Lauryn Hill (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit) and a Tony-winning musical, has some of the industry's top people on the job, including screenwriters Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah (their writing credits include Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She's the Man). Plus, Allison Shearmur, who produced Disney's live-action Cinderella remake this spring, has also reportedly signed on.

So far plot details are under wraps but it's likely to be similar to the original movie, which starred Goldberg as a Reno, Nev., nightclub singer who finds herself in danger after she witness her mob boyfriend murder someone. She is put in protective custody and poses as a nun and takes over the church's struggling choir.

This might be a good time to try praying for Goldberg and Maggie Smith, who played Mother Superior, to both make cameos.

