Sinéad O’Connor Has Died at Age 56

The Irish singer was best known for her 1990 single “Nothing Compares 2 U."

Published on July 26, 2023 @ 03:02PM
Sinéad O’Connor, who topped the charts with her 1990 single “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died at age 56. While the singer's cause of her death is still unknown, her family issued a statement with the Irish Times today, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Earlier this year, O’Connor announced on her Facebook page that she had moved back to London and was putting the finishing touches on an album set to release next year. She also shared plans to embark on a continent-spanning tour across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States between 2024 and 2025.

Before her death, O'Connor was outspoken about her struggles with mental illness. In 2021, she opened up to People about her experience living with complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

"You can never predict what might trigger the [PTSD]," she told the publication at the time. "I describe myself as a rescue dog: I'm fine until you put me in a situation that even slightly smells like any of the trauma I went through, then I flip my lid. I manage very well because I've been taught brilliant skills. There was a lot of therapy. It's about focusing on the things that bring you peace as opposed to what makes you feel unstable."

O'Connor was preceded in death by her 17-year-old son Shane, whom she shared with musician Dónal Lunny, who passed in January 2022.

