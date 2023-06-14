Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25

It’s no secret that Amazon is overflowing with stylish fashion picks every season, and this summer is no exception. As I prepare to welcome the official start of summertime in just a few weeks, I’m turning to the retailer for lightweight, breezy items to add to my warm weather wardrobe. I sifted through the wide selection of clothes so you don’t have to — but you may still want to — it’s full of airy options including summer dresses, comfortable shorts, and my personal favorite, breathable blouses. The dizzying array of blouses offers an option for every occasion, but once I saw this SimpleFun pick, I was instantly sold. The best-selling top is on sale for just $25 right now, and I already know I’ll be reaching for it all summer long.

The blouse is sold in 36 styles including a range of colorful floral prints that are perfect for the season. Its lightweight polyester material and relaxed fit are bound to keep you cool for backyard barbecues, beach trips, everyday errands, and anything else the summer may bring. The top is made with flowy, short sleeves and a flattering V-neck, plus it has a drawstring closure for an added element of style. Pair the breathable blouse with white jeans and platform sandals, your go-to breezy skirt, or even a pair of denim cut-offs and sneakers. Regardless of how you wear it, the SimpleFun pick is bound to frequent your summer outfit rotation.

As Amazon’s number one best-selling blouse, the top is clearly a shopper favorite. One reviewer described it as “lightweight and cool,” while someone else confirmed that it feels “breezy on hot days.” The same person went on to call it “airy, pretty, and comfortable” which checks all my boxes when it comes to a summer style. They even added that it’s “wrinkle resistant for travel” so it’s essentially the perfect vacation top, too. A different customer called the blouse a “new summer favorite,” thanks to its breathable design, adding that they’ve “received many compliments” while wearing it.

Not only does it feel great (and pack well), but the SimpleFun blouse looks great, too, according to its rave reviews. One shopper described it as “very flattering,” saying that “you can run errands in [it] or join your friends for a drink,” thanks to its versatile design. Another reviewer called the top their “go-to blouse,” adding that it “matches every pair of pants and skirt in [their] closet,” plus it’s “the perfect weight and fit for hot summers.”

Be sure to shop the SimpleFun short-sleeve blouse while it’s $25 before summer, and browse through additional colorways, below.

