Simone Biles Says She Would “Love” to Return to the Olympic Stage for the 2024 Paris Games

"Right now, I would say that’s the path that I would love to go."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 11:46AM
Simone Biles warms up before day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Photo:

getty

Just weeks after topping the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships for the eighth time, Simone Biles revealed that she may plan on continuing her comeback with a return to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after all — well, at least for now.

During a Thursday morning appearance on Today, the iconic gymnast teased her plans for next summer’s games following a two-year break from gymnastics that began shortly after her appearance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

getty

"Right now, I would say that’s the path that I would love to go,” she shared when asked about the likelihood of her competing in Paris. "Everything we’re doing leading up to this next games, or whatever, is very intentional.”

“So, we've kind of been playing it on the down low this time,” Biles added. “Making sure mentally and physically are both intact.”

Late last month, Simone opened up about how it has felt to return to the sport — and continue performing at an elite level — after setting a new record with her eighth U.S. Championship title win.

“It feels really special,” Biles told NBC after her historic eighth victory, which beat the previous record of seven wins set by Alfred Joachim in 1933. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

She added, “It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, so I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special.”

Biles is next slated to compete at the world championships in Belgium from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

